Minister for the Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment Cozier Frederick says the National employment Program NEP is expanding to create engagements for nationals not only through the community beautification program but throughout both public and private sector entities.

The minister emphasized that government has been able to do so through the provision of indigenous funds to ensure employment opportunities for nationals.

Mr. Frederick says very importantly too, is the significant amount of funds which have been raised for assistance to small enterprises around the island.

He says through the NEP a number of projects have been initiated and are being maintained in various sectors which include agriculture and tourism as well as other departments.

He adds that audits are being completed for the national trail throughout its fourteen segments.

