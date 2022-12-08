Dead is Audrey Harris

Fifty-year-old Keith Walton Harris has been remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for allegedly murdering his elderly aunt, 76-year-old Audrey Statia Elizabeth Harris, on December 2 at Princes Street, Georgetown.

The jobless Keith Harris, whom Police had initially said was mentally ill, appeared before the Chief Magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday, December 7, and was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge which alleges that he murdered Audrey Statia Elizabeth Harris. He has been remanded to prison until January 17, 2023.

Audrey Harris was found dead in her home at about 09:00h last Friday, December 2, with multiple stab wounds about her body.

According to Police Headquarters, the elderly woman and her nephew, who had been occupying the bottom flat of her two-storey property, had had an argument earlier in the day, because she had wanted him to move out, but he had refused.

During the heated exchange, Keith Harris, who was reportedly armed with a knife, allegedly dealt his aunt, who was reportedly holding a hammer, two stabs on both sides of her neck.Upon being stabbed, the woman had fallen to the ground, but was picked up by neighbours and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

After committing the act, Keith Harris had fled the scene, but was later apprehended by Police. He has reportedly confessed to the crime.