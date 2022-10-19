The Netherlands edged closer to a place in the 1st round of the Super 12s at the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup after a nervy five-wicket victory with 3 balls remaining over Namibia in Group A at Geelong, Australia yesterday.

The scores: Namibia 121-6 off 20 overs, the Netherlands 122-5 off 19.3 overs.

In yesterday’s other match, Sri Lanka secured their first win with a 79-run victory over the United Arab Emirates also at Geelong.

It means Netherlands top Group A going into the final round of matches, with Namibia second ahead of Sri Lanka courtesy of their superior net run-rate.

The Netherlands will seal their place in the Super 12s with victory over Sri Lanka tomorrow, before Namibia take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s (two groups of six), which start on 22nd October.

The winner of Group A and runner-up from Group B will meet England.