On February 15, Nevis and Cape Air celebrated the launch of the leading regional airline service to Nevis by welcoming the inaugural Cape Air flight from St. Thomas to Nevis at a ceremony befitting the occasion.

In December of 2022, Cape Air announced that they would be providing Nevis with air access to major United States airline flights via a convenient connection at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cape Air has interline and code share agreements with American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines, which gives travelers the opportunity to book one ticket fares from U.S. cities to Nevis using any of the aforementioned airlines.