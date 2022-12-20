News

FILE PHOTO: Unilever Caribbean Ltd compound, Mt Hope.

UNILEVER Caribbean Ltd announced the appointment of Ignacio Segares as its new chairman and a board director effective December 31.

In a statement on Monday, the company said Segares has held leadership positions in its operations in several countries such as Costa Rica, Colombia and China, over the last 20 years.

Also appointed as directors with effect from December 31 are Daniela Maria Bucaro and Camilo Trujilo.

In a separate statement, the company announced the resignation of its former chairman Rodrigo Sotomayor from its board, effective December 30.

Also resigning from the board on that date are directors Jorge Enrique Rodriguez Espinosa and Fabio Murillo Bendeck.

In August, the company said it reported a $12.6 million loss for the first half of this year, ending June 30

Unilever provided this information in a statement attached to its unaudited financial statement for this period.

Sotomayor said the loss was a result of restructuring expenses incurred in the first half of this year. He recalled that Unilver had initiated a retrenchment exercise as a result of the expiration of its sole supply agreement and cessation of local manufacturing and related activities.

Apart from this, Sotomayor reported Unilever had a solid performance “managing to grow its operating profits for the quarter from $7.3 million in the prior year to $9.5 million and for the half year from $15.4 million to $16.6 million.

“This revenue growth was primarily driven by a robust performance in the local market across all categories with a strong rebound in the home care segment and foods categories in the export markets.”