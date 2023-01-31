The design and construction of Anguilla’s new ferry terminal enhances the island’s tourism product and elevates the traveller’s experience to and from Anguilla via the sea port. The new terminal was officially opened last Friday, as HE the Governor, the Honourable Premier, local Government and Opposition members – past and present, Government and private sector agency representatives and members of the general public gathered to celebrate the occasion with words of thanks, gratitude, blessings and encouragement.

In her remarks, Mrs Stacey Liburd, Director of the Anguilla Tourist Board, said the seamless traveller experience is key to our tourism industry as it enables sustainable growth in tourism.“Seamless travel is defined as the provision of a smooth, efficient, safe, secure and enjoyable travel experience from traveller’s point of origin to a destination within the destination and back again. What we have here is the very foundation of providing our visitors a superb experience.

“I don’t have to tell you that what we have here is unique, and that this terminal is a game-changer. Efficiency, comfort, connectivity, ease of arrival and departure – all are essential to the wholistic experience. It is this very essence of our slogan: ‘Lose the crowd; find yourself’. This not only rings true for our visitors, but for our residents as well,” she said.

Mr Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the ATB said: “We are very excited to see this excellent facility which will enhance the arrival and departure experience for our visitors and residents alike…

He noted that “prior to the introduction of the American Airlines direct flight service from Miami to Anguilla, Blowing Point was the first port of entry for most of our visitors. The reception on arrival at Blowing Point was the first impression of Anguilla as they embarked upon their vacation…

Mr Herbert reminded us that “Blowing Point continues to be a major point of access for our visitors.” He stated that “our objective is to maintain and grow the arrivals through Blowing Point, and as the saying goes: ‘first impressions are lasting impressions.’”

Mr Leroy Gumbs, Contractor of Leeward Construction, oversaw the construction of the ferry terminal and described his feelings about the completed structure.

“I am grateful and thankful from the bottom of my heart…to God, the British tax payers, the Governor’s office…my heart is rejoicing and I am really, really happy.”

Mr Raoul Vanterpool, Principal Architect, V Architecture, designed the building that will become a landmark in its own right.

“We hope that all the users, the various departments’ staff and all the persons who pass through this building will find a pleasant and efficient space,” he said.

Mr Claudius Gumbs, Building Engineer, MICUHT, described the new ferry terminal as “fit for purpose” – a building designed and engineered for resiliency and sustainability.

“All that we have done, or at least tried to do, will be in vain if the occupants of this building do not work together in perfect cohesion to create systems of appropriate measures that will allow our passengers a less-hassle experience as they traverse through this building.

“Today, we give you a port of entry that has been transformed into a building of prestige and prominence – a landmark facility that greets our visitors as they arrive and bids them farewell as they leave, a facility that is built by your own, for your own and all who endeavour to visit this country for business or for pleasure.”

The Blowing Point Ferry Terminal is expected to be fully operational on January 30, 2023.