Piarco International Airport. –

A new car rental service arrived at Piarco International Airport on Monday. The SiXT franchise was awarded to Southern Sales and Service Company Ltd (SSSCL) and will begin operating soon.

A media release said the Southern Sales Car Rental Division (SSSCR) is “one of the preferred car rental companies in Trinidad.”

The company is “committed to fostering partnership relationships, convenience, satisfaction and trust, all sealed with a unique experience to all our clients,” regardless of the sector. With over 60 years’ experience, SSSCR offers premium transport to several sectors in Trinidad, it said.

SiXT Rent a Car was founded in Munich, Germany in 1912, and began with just three vehicles. It is one of the first and most influential international car rental companies in the world.

The release said, “We were the first car rental company with a website and the first to accept mobile reservations.”

Fernando Indriago, SiXT Rent a Car’s vice president, Latin America and Caribbean operations, said, “It feels great to be in TT. SiXT is a German brand renowned for quality. It operates in over 3,000 locations around the world and 130 countries.

“This office in Trinidad complements that big network of friendship and quality around the world. We are proud of the relationship and excited about what’s to come.”

Mohammed Khan, host of Monday’s launch, said, to much laughter, “It must be good karma that SiXT has been given the sixth booth at the airport car rental.”

Director of SiXT rent-a-car Trinidad Shiraz Ahamad said, “This is a significant time for both SiXT and Southern Sales.”

SSSCL celebrated its 70th anniversary on November 12, he added.

Ahamad said,”Over the years, we have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with four of the most renowned and respected automotive brands. We are the sole distributor of Audi from Germany, Kia from Korea and Mazda and Isuzu from Japan. We have represented them for decades, and Mazda for over 50 years. This is a testament to the long-term relationship we cultivate and treasure at Southern Sales.

“Today we introduce a mecca brand. It is with great honour to welcome the SiXT group to the Southern Sales group.

“I say family, because just like Southern Sales, SiXT is a family-owned business. Just like us, SiXT is in its fourth generation of family ownership. Just like us SiXT is a pioneer in its field.”

The release said, “Through the experience garnered and the corporate vehicle rental industry, Southern Sales will apply this expertise to SiXT Rent a Car.” It will operate as a separate business unit from SSSCR, which will continue serving corporate clients.

Services offered by SiXT Car Rental – Trinidad will include short-term rentals, airport transfers, shuttle services and executive car and driver services