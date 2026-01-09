News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 9, 2026: As the countdown to Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago intensifies and the 2026 season begins to take shape, Caribbean artists in the soca genre are rolling out fresh releases aimed at fetes, airwaves, and global playlists. But several reggae singer have also dropped new tunes this week. From veteran icons to next-generation voices, here’s a look at the New Caribbean Music that has dropped this week.

SOCA

Check out Certified Sampson and more new soca and reggae music this week.

Certified Sampson & Sekon Sta – “EUPHORIA” (Soca 2026)

Certified Sampson teams up with producer Sekon Sta on “EUPHORIA,” a high-energy Soca 2026 release built for the heart of Carnival season. The track blends driving rhythms with celebratory melodies, capturing the euphoria of fete culture while delivering a polished, modern soca sound.

Written by Nesta Boxill and produced by Sekon Sta, EUPHORIA is released under Sekon Sta Production, under exclusive license to Diaspora Sound, and positions itself as an early contender for Carnival 2026 playlists.

Check it out HERE

Machel Montano & Super Blue – “Carnival Birthday” (Soca 2026)

Two generations of soca royalty collide as Machel Montano teams up with Super Blue for “Carnival Birthday,” a high-energy celebration built for road march season. Produced by Kernal Roberts, Azikiwe Kellar, and Montano himself, the track blends classic Carnival spirit with modern polish, sampling Lil Kerry’s “Bury All” for added nostalgia.

STREAM NOW



Lyrikal x Rebel Muzik x Kyle Peters – “Heart In It (Today)”

Trinidad and Tobago soca standout Lyrikal returns with “Heart In It (Today),” a high-tempo Soca 2026 release driven by live instrumentation and an infectious Carnival-ready groove. Clocking in at 160 BPM, the track blends raw energy with musical finesse, reinforcing Lyrikal’s reputation for performance-forward soca built for the road and the stage.

Written by Devon “Lyrikal” Martin, Kyle Peters, Anderson Bedasi, and Iba Fitzgerald, the song is produced by Kyle Peters and Rebel Muzik, with additional production by Lunatix Productions. Live guitars are handled by Peters, while background vocals from Cleavon Childs (Grenada) and Keoné Osbourne (Trinidad) add depth and texture. The track is mixed and mastered by Precision Productions, delivering a crisp, high-impact sound designed for peak Carnival moments.

Voice -“Cyah Behave” (Soca)

STREAM NOW: https://voice.ffm.to/cyahbehave

Voice delivers a sharp, rhythm-driven soca cut with “Cyah Behave,” produced by Mega Mick, Dwayne Mendes, and Lunatix Productions. The track balances playful bravado with polished musicianship, anchored by live percussion and crisp mixing from Precision Productions.

Major Lazer – “GOAT” (Bouyon Mixes) feat. America Foster & Bunji Garlin

Major Lazer returns with bouyon-heavy remix packs of “GOAT,” blending Dominican bouyon, power soca, and big-room EDM. Featuring Bunji Garlin and rising artist America Foster, the track is engineered for peak Carnival moments, with remix production by Precision Productions and Dadamanufakture.

STREAM NOW

MadLypso – “Panorama” (feat. Kes, Patrice Roberts & more)

MadLypso assembles a who’s-who of soca stars for “Panorama,” a collaborative anthem featuring Kes, Patrice Roberts, Kerwin Du Bois, Lady Lava, Jimmy October, Mical Teja, Lyrikal, and more. Produced and written by MadLypso, the track captures the collective energy of modern soca culture. Listen below.

Erphaan Alves — “SWAY” (Soca)

Produced by Supa and mastered by Brooklyn Decent, “SWAY” showcases Erphaan Alves’ melodic approach to soca, blending smooth vocals with contemporary Caribbean production.

Listen Now

Reggae Releases

Various Artists -“Remember Those Days Riddim” (Super Haze Records / Nah Lef Ya Muzik)

The “Remember Those Days Riddim” brings together Sizzla Kalonji, Vershon, Reemus K, Fire Chaz, and Norrie G. Produced between Japan and Jamaica, the project blends conscious lyrics, family connections, and uplifting themes rooted in reggae tradition.

LISTEN

Inner Circle – “Stay Strong”

Inner Circle delivers a powerful anthem of resilience with “Stay Strong,” released in support of Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa. The track doubles as the theme song for the Stay Strong Jamaica Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert. Check it out now.

Intence – VOYAGE (Album)

Jamaican dancehall artist Intence launches his debut album VOYAGE via VP Records. The 16-track project reflects his upbringing in Papine, Kingston, and includes collaborations with Tarrus Riley, Jah Cure, and Bad Boy Timz. The release continues Intence’s New Year’s Day tradition and follows his 2025 EP Sólo Chicas.

LISTEN NOW

Bottom Line

With Carnival 2026 on the horizon, Caribbean music is moving fast – and loud. From soca road anthems to conscious reggae and genre-blending global releases, this week’s drops underscore the region’s continued influence on the world’s soundscape.