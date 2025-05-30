News Americas, New York, NY, May 30, 2025: This weekend, take a pause from the everyday hustle and dive into the rich, rhythmic world of Caribbean music. From legendary voices to rising stars, here’s a curated list of new Caribbean tunes you should know – and vibe to—this weekend.

Glen Washington’s “Just Giving Thanks” Album

Veteran reggae singer Glen Washington returns with his highly anticipated album, Just Giving Thanks, out today via Tad’s International Record. Featuring 14 heartfelt tracks written entirely by Washington himself, the album blends spiritual reflections with classic lovers rock.

Tracks like “Chant Them Down” and “Oh, To Be Like Him” carry deep spiritual messages, reflecting Washington’s mindset over the past five years. However, fans of his lovers rock style won’t be disappointed with tracks like “Sweet Loving And Affection,” “Loving You Forever,” and “Love Will Never Run Away.”

Produced by Tad Dawkins Jr., the album also features an all-star lineup of musicians including Flabba Holt, Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis, Franklyn “Bubbla” Waul, Kirk Bennett, and Dean Fraser.

Check it out HERE

Lady Da Flame’s Answer to Khago’s “2 Time”

Fresh off a UK tour, reggae powerhouse Lady Da Flame has dropped Second Time—a compelling answer track to Khago’s popular 2 Time. The song has quickly gained traction on social media, radio, and even hit the airwaves on Hot 97.

“I love Khago’s song on the riddim and felt it would be fitting for a woman to share her side of the argument,” she said. Known for infusing emotion and authenticity into her music, Lady Da Flame brings vulnerability and power in equal measure.

🎧 Listen to Second Time

More Caribbean Vibes to Explore This Weekend:

“Conversation” by Jahvillani – A lyrical gem from YGF Records & Scotty’s Muzik

🎧 LISTEN HERE

“Platinum Buff” by Pablo YG & Stalk Ashley – A slick new drop from YGF

🎧 LISTEN HERE

“Winey Don” by Asabi & Retlaw Tha Future – A dancehall vibe with flavor

🎧 LISTEN HERE

“Pretty Like” by Tatik – A fresh, melodic anthem

🎧 LISTEN HERE

“We Nuh See Them” by Problem Child – Soca meets grit

🎧 LISTEN HERE

“Damage” by Dadamill – Real talk from YGF Records & Scotty’s Muzik

🎧 LISTEN HERE

Whether you’re winding down or getting ready to step out, these tracks are perfect for setting your weekend soundtrack straight.