European Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes

European Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes has revealed that works are progressing on the establishment of an EU-Guyana Chamber of Commerce as he expressed hopes to see increased private sector cooperation between Guyana and European countries.

“Guyana is a country of endless opportunities now and therefore I really want to bring more EU private sector to the country,” he said during a reception hosted by the EU on Wednesday evening.

In this regard, he announced that the EU-Guyana Chamber of Commerce should be established soon.

“We are really making good progress on establishing an EU-Guyana Chamber of Commerce…I have that ambition to do that. It should not be too long. I want to have a Chamber that provides quality support both to European countries that want to come here and Guyanese companies that have an interest in working with the EU,” he noted.

“Due to our shared values and our common interests and objectives for smarter and a greener and more inclusive economy, I think the EU is the natural partner for Guyana.”

“Guyana is one of the most exciting places to be and to do business in and I will pass that message loud and clear to…to everyone in Europe who still has not get that message,” the diplomat noted.

Guyana already has Chambers of Commerce with the USA and Canada. Talks are also ongoing regarding the establishment of a Guyana-UK Chamber of Commerce.