NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2022)- The installation of a new computed tomography (CT) scanner is currently underway at the Alexandra Hospital, propelling the delivery of healthcare on Nevis to the next level.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said the addition of this new piece of equipment is demonstrative of his administration carrying out its mandate to deliver better healthcare for the people of Nevis by ensuring they have access to first-class medical diagnostics.

“This is truly a momentous development for healthcare on the island of Nevis. It will really take health services to the next level and give our doctors an important diagnostic tool.

“When we say good things are happening in Nevis it’s because these are huge steps which will last a very long time, and which will benefit our people for a long time. No longer will our people have to travel for this type of service, and in fact, we expect and invite our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts to come over now to Nevis to get modern state-of-the-art diagnosis done,” he said.

Premier Brantley said the acquisition of the brand-new Philips 128-slice CT scanner was made possible through a generous donation by the Drahi Foundation, based in Switzerland.

“I want to extend heartiest thanks to Mr. [Patrick] Drahi and his team and for their partnership with the Nevis Island Administration, of which the people of Nevis are the beneficiaries.”

CT scanners are deemed one of the fastest tools used in the detection of diseases and injuries. CT scans provide high-quality three-dimensional images to help detect cardiac and respiratory conditions; damage to bones; injuries to internal organs; problems with blood flow; and cancer, among other medical issues.

The critical piece of equipment is being installed in a specialized housing enclosure at the Alexandra Hospital.