YSME President Vonetta Wills and the other Members with a group of children who received backpacks at the launch on Sunday

A new Non-Governmental Organisation You Sponsor My Education (YSME) was officially launched on Sunday after being in existence for approximately two years.

YSME is a non-profit organisation that is managed by a team of four members from various career backgrounds. These include Ms. Vonetta Wills, a qualified teacher for over 12 years; Mr. Ishaka Jackman, a qualified information technology and digital communication specialist for over 18 years; Ms. Rochelle Greeves, a qualified welfare officer for the past six years, and Mr. Cuddy Holder, a qualified Health/Safety officer for over six years.

The organisation’s main objective is to transform the lives of underprivileged students ages six to 18 throughout Guyana by contributing to their academic development, aiding them with technology, examination fees, psycho-social support, and, providing school supplies.

Over the past two years, through sponsorships, YSME was able to assist six students with fees for their Caribbean Secondary Council Examination (CSEC) exams, lesson fees, a computer, textbooks, and other school supplies respectively.

President of YSME, Vonetta Wills shared that being in the teaching profession for so long has brought joy into her life, she added that over the years she has seen the disadvantages that some pupils and their families face.

“Many children have great potential and are willing and eager to learn, but lack the necessary resources they need to help them develop academically, my team members and I dedicated ourselves to be advocates, all in the aid of seeking out the needs for underprivileged students,” Wills expressed.

According to Wills, the organisation aims to enable underprivileged students to access comprehensive education, plan, organize and implement training programs to educate youths and residents in social and moral development, provide skill training, and much more.

Guest Speaker, Launstan Choy, added that this initiative has to be a partnership between the organization and the parents, adding that they play an integral role in the academic development of their child.

One of the organisation’s beneficiaries, Joshua Daniels, shared that YSME had been very supportive in assisting him with the finances to pay for his CSEC examinations. The enthusiastic young man added that coming from a single-parent home, he would not have been able to afford his fees without the help of the organisation.

“I have been a part of YSME for about a year and… my experience so far has been really amazing. Not only has the organization been very supportive… but they’ve also been very helpful in me completing my journey of school life. I recently graduated from the St. Joseph High Business stream with passes in all ten of the subjects I wrote, which included six 1’s with distinctions and 4 twos… I would say they (YSME) definitely achieved their mission in my case,” Daniels remarked.

During the launch, the organisation also distributed backpacks with school supplies to several students to assist them throughout the academic term.