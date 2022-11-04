NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2022) — The Department of Agriculture was gifted with 2,000 pineapple slips from the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis on November 02, 2022.

Mr. Roy Yuan Hung Lo, the new Mission Chief, delivered the donation to Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, on his first visit to Nevis. He replaces Mr. Yu-Ming Lu who served in that position for the past nine years.

The new Mission Chief endeavoured to do his best during his tenure to develop agriculture on the island.

“Today is my first time to come to Nevis and I feel the environment is really nice. The air is fresh, and thanks for the welcome to come here.

“I will do my best to help Nevis to develop agriculture and also other areas. I will do my best as the leader of the Taiwan Technical Mission,” he said.

Mr. Sargeant while welcoming Mr. Lo expressed gratitude for the gift.

“Mr. Lo came bearing gifts of 2,000 pineapple slips which we are going to distribute on the estates here on the island of Nevis and in welcoming Mr. Lo, we want to also say thank you for the gifts. You’ve come at a good time and we are very grateful. So welcome!” he said.

Permanent Secretary Sargeant noted that during a meeting with senior staff of the Department of Agriculture and Mr. Lo, they spoke of matters affecting Nevis.

“We would have discussed a number of issues affecting our Federation, Nevis in particular, and we would have carved out a way forward for continued assistance from the Taiwan Technical Mission,” he said.

Mr. Sargeant also used the opportunity to extend best wishes to Mr. Lo during his tenure, while registering gratitude to Mr. Lu for serving nine distinguished years as Mission Chief in St. Kitts and Nevis.