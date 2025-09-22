Exciting New Hotels Are Powering A Caribbean Tourism and Investment Boom

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Sept. 21, 2025: From Guyana to Exuma, Antigua to Punta Cana, a new wave of new hotels are redefining the Caribbean’s hospitality sector — and investors are taking notice. Backed by both local entrepreneurs and global brands, these projects highlight the region’s resilience, increasing demand for premium travel, and strategic efforts to diversify beyond traditional tourism models.

Guyana: Courtyard by Marriott Opens First Airport Hotel

Guyana’s growing profile as an investment hub received a significant boost in late August with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott, the nation’s first international airport hotel. Located just steps from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (CJIA), the six-story, US$20 million property features 150 rooms — including five executive suites — and offers employment to approximately 100 Guyanese.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who commissioned the property, described it as a symbol of confidence in the country’s future. “Tourism must become one of the strong, sustainable pillars that balance our development and secure our future,” the president stated. His government is positioning tourism as a major economic pillar alongside oil and gas, backed by targeted infrastructure investments.

The hotel was built by local firm Cardinal Investments Inc., with 99% Guyanese staff. Its opening aligns with Guyana’s broader strategy to host international events, expand airport capacity, and attract a new class of transit and business travelers.

Bahamas: Rosewood Exuma Breaks Ground on Private Island Retreat

In the Bahamas, Miami-based developer Yntegra Group broke ground on Rosewood Exuma, a high-end wellness-focused resort on East Sampson Cay. Slated for a 2028 opening, the development will feature 33 beachfront bungalows, two marinas, a 20,000-square-foot wellness center, and several restaurants.

Half of the 124-acre site will remain untouched to preserve its natural beauty. The project is expected to generate 533 full-time jobs annually and contribute $1.6 billion in long-term economic impact. The development also includes a nursery to grow 14,000 native trees and aims for LEED® and FitWel® certifications.

Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper lauded the project’s commitment to environmental balance and community upliftment. Developer Felipe MacLean emphasized dual priorities: empowering locals and setting a global standard for sustainable luxury.

Dominican Republic: Hyatt Expands With Secrets Macao Beach

Hyatt Hotels is doubling down on the Dominican Republic with the announcement of Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana, a 406-room, adults-only, all-inclusive resort opening in 2026. The development expands Hyatt’s “Inclusive Collection” and includes nine restaurants, three pools, Preferred Club services, and access to the neighboring Dreams Macao Beach resort.

The property, being developed with GSM Investissements Dominicana S.R.L., reflects Hyatt’s Caribbean strategy — targeting high-end travelers seeking exclusive, beachfront experiences. The company currently operates 50+ properties in the region with plans for further expansion.

U.S. Virgin Islands: Hilton Debuts Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas

In a major brand debut, Hilton has opened its first Hampton by Hilton in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 126-room hotel, located across from Havensight Mall and overlooking Long Bay in St. Thomas, is designed for both business and leisure travelers.

Developed by Haven Development and managed by Hotel Equities, the property includes a full-service bar, 2,000-square-foot pool deck, and modern interiors in shades of Caribbean blue. The project reflects a commitment to local philanthropy and education, with donations pledged to the Virgin Islands Department of Education and charitable organizations.

Antigua: Hammock Cove Adds Signature Villas & Cultural Programming

Hammock Cove Antigua, part of Elite Island Resorts, recently launched its Signature Villas—larger, more luxurious accommodations featuring oversized plunge pools, wet bars, and spacious living areas. The announcement is paired with new cultural programming, including a Scotch & Cognac Club, cigar socials, and artist exhibitions.

Resort General Manager Adrian Pickard noted the upgrades reflect a drive to “raise the standard of luxury in Antigua,” blending curated experiences with high-touch service in a boutique atmosphere.

A Boom With Staying Power

This new wave of Caribbean hotel development is more than a construction trend — it’s a reflection of shifting travel patterns, growing investor confidence in investing in the Caribbean, and increasing demand for regional, culturally aligned experiences. Whether through job creation, environmental stewardship, or product innovation, these properties are reshaping the region’s global brand — one hotel at a time.

