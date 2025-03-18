News Americas, New York, NY, March 18, 2025: Four new Caribbean resorts have entered the spotlight, offering travelers a mix of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun across Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic and Curaçao.

Salterra – South Caicos, Turks and Caicos

Marriott has debuted Salterra, a 100-room eco-luxury resort on the untouched shores of South Caicos. Featuring six dining concepts, a salt-inspired spa, and a family-friendly Kids Club, Salterra is now the second Marriott-branded resort in Turks and Caicos. The resort’s signature restaurant, Brine, offers an epicurean dining experience with an extensive wine list. Families will appreciate the Salterra Kids Club, which provides engaging activities like pirate coin hunts and coconut leaf origami for children aged 4-12.

Salterra is now the second Marriott-branded resort in Turks and Caicos, alongside the Ritz-Carlton on Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales. With new nonstop American Airlines flights from Miami, South Caicos is fast becoming a must-visit Caribbean destination. Rooms start at $2,831 per night.

Treasure Beach Village – Beaches Turks and Caicos

The new Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort will offer 101 new multi-bedroom suites, a nearly 15,000-square-foot pool, set amidst a half mile stretch of beach on famed Grace Bay.

Beaches Resorts has expanded its award-winning Turks and Caicos property with the addition of Treasure Beach Village. The $150 million expansion includes 101 new multi-bedroom suites, a 15,000-square-foot pool, and new dining experiences, bringing the resort’s total to 30 specialty restaurants and 16 pools. Now accepting reservations, guests can choose from 101 stunning multi-bedroom concierge and butler suites, including two, three and four-bedroom luxury accommodations. The $150 million dollar expansion will elevate the all-inclusive resort’s overall key count to 858 and marks the sixth village addition to the Beaches Turks and Caicos property.

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana – Dominican Republic

A 620-room all-inclusive resort has opened in Uvero Alto, Punta Cana, as part of Wyndham and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ growing Caribbean portfolio. Highlights include one of the largest pools in the Dominican Republic, nine restaurants, nine bars, and a soon-to-open water park. It’s one of a number of options in Punta Cana and beyond right now, from the recently-opened Viva Miches by Wyndham (rooms at $304 per night on a spectacular beach in Miches, about an hour and 20 minutes from Punta Cana airport; and one of our Caribbean favorites, the excellent Lopesan Costa Bavaro on the heart of Punta Cana’s best beach. Rooms from $393 per night, all-inclusive.

Art Hotel Curaçao – Curaçao

Slated for a July 1 debut, Art Hotel Curaçao is a 30-room adults-only boutique hotel featuring Piet Boon-designed interiors, an oceanfront pool, and a five-course tasting menu at The Lemon Tree. The 30-rom hotel is now taking bookings for July 1, according to its website. Despite its size, the amenities are robust, from an oceanfront pool to beach access to a Scandinavian fusion restaurant called The Lemon Tree, highlighted by a five-course tasting menu. You can book a “luxury room” with a city view for $220.15 per night right now. For an oceanfront room, the rate goes up to $374.86 per night, not including tax.

With these four new additions, the Caribbean’s luxury hospitality scene continues to expand, catering to families, couples, and adventure-seekers alike.