By News Americas ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 6, 2025: It’s New Music Fridays, which means fresh drops across the Caribbean music spectrum. From reggae meditations and dancehall bangers to soca experiments and star-powered collabs, here’s what’s new this week.

Freshest Find: Lila Iké – Scatter

The Jamaican songbird opens her debut album with “Scatter,” a Protoje-produced gem sampling Peter Tosh’s Igziabeher and Garnett Silk’s Complaint. It’s a spiritual prayer, a bold statement of resilience, and a reminder that Iké is firmly rooted in reggae’s powerful lineage. Listen HERE

Mortimer & Zion I Kings – Round & Round

Mortimer’s velvet tone shines alongside roots collective Zion I Kings. With trumpets, flutes, and synths weaving through a deep bass groove, “Round & Round” is a soulful meditation on faith, flaws, and shared humanity. Check it out HERE

Ayetian, Govana & Nvtzz – Wah Yo Deh Pan

Dancehall’s breakout star Ayetian links up with Govana and Nvtzz for a raw, hypnotic anthem. With its chant-worthy hook and unfiltered lyrics, “Wah Yo Deh Pan” is destined for heavy rotation on dance floors across the region. Listen HERE

Hollie Cook – Frontline

UK reggae siren Hollie Cook leans into vulnerability with “Frontline,” blending punk guitars with a breezy groove. Her falsetto floats over Ben McKone’s production as she sings of inner battles and the search for self-love. LISTEN NOW

Mr. Vegas feat. U-Roy – Call Tyrone

Mr. Vegas

The dancehall veteran brings grit and humor on his Ghetto Reggae LP standout. With the late U-Roy in tow, “Call Tyrone” is classic Caribbean commentary wrapped in brassy, easy-skanking riddims.

V’ghn – POV

Grenadian soca star V’ghn shifts gears with the title track from his new EP. A thoughtful mix of Afrobeats, reggae, and R&B, “POV” finds him reflecting on growth and perspective.

Skillibeng feat. Moliy – Too Hot

The Jamaican hitmaker reunites with Ghanaian songstress Moliy for a sultry crossover cut. “Too Hot” fuses R&B sensuality with Skilli’s gritty delivery, showing their chemistry goes well beyond the dancehall.

Jesse Royal & Melanie Fiona – Too Late

Grammy-nominated reggae star Jesse Royal teams up with Guyanese-Canadian R&B powerhouse Melanie Fiona. “Too Late” is a heartbreak anthem with doo-wop touches, bouncy production, and undeniable vocal synergy.

Ras Mista Fyah – Meh Nevah

From his Infinity album, Ras Mista Fyah delivers a cultural declaration of defiance. The Ras Kassa-directed video amplifies the song’s message of resilience, cementing his place as one of reggae’s fiercest truth-tellers. Catch it here

Pete Francis feat. Demarco – Smile Everyday

American singer-songwriter Pete Francis teams up with dancehall star Demarco on a radiant reggae-pop anthem. “Smile Everyday” is a feel-good track about gratitude, joy, and embracing life’s simple blessings.

Reggae Virus Riddim Remix – Various Artists

Tad’s Record revives its Reggae Virus Riddim with a remix compilation featuring Mikey Spice, Sanchez, Glen Washington, Sophia Squire, and more. Expect doses of roots, love, and lyrical medicine for the soul. It’s a beautiful mix to spice up your weekend.

STREAM & SUPPORT: All tracks are now available on major platforms. Press play, run the riddims, and let the Caribbean soundtrack your weekend.