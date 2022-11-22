News

FILE PHOTO – Jeff K. Mayers

GOVERNMENT ministers, sporting administrators, executives of the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) and the Sport Company of TT (SporTT), among other officials, made a site visit to the new facilities at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Monday.

Construction is nearing completion. Udecott, the project manager, issued a media release shortly afterwards, saying “Skinner Park is almost ready to host cultural and sporting events.”

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello led a group which included Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell; Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe; National Carnival Commission chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters; Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore; president of the TT Promoters Association Jerome Precilla; and stakeholders from the TT Football Association and the TT Cycling Federation.

The facilities at the park now include a play field, cycling track, seating for spectators, concession stands, corporate boxes, a media room, shops, and home and away-team dressing rooms.

Udecott said, “The ministers and mayor expressed deep satisfaction with what they saw at the new Skinner Park facility, indicating that the people of San Fernando and by extension Trinidad and Tobago can stand proud and be very happy with this new state asset.”