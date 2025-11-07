New Soca Music To Know This New Music Friday As The Countdown To Trinidad Carnival 2026 Begins

By News Americas ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 7, 2025: With Trinidad & Tobago’s 2026 Carnival season heating up, Soca music lovers are being treated to a wave of brand-new anthems ready to ignite the fetes, the road, and the global diaspora’s playlists. This week’s New Music Friday lineup features a mix of legends, fresh talent, and cross-Caribbean collaborations – all guaranteed to bring that infectious energy we know and love.

Machel Montano & Tano – “Compromise“

Machel Montano and Tano team up for ‘Compromise’

The King of Soca, Machel Montano, joins forces with rising producer and artist Tano for “Compromise,” a rhythmic blend of melody and message that explores the delicate dance of love, pride, and partnership.

Produced by Tano, and recorded by Klase Gonzales at Baby Monster Studio in Trinidad, the single showcases smooth vocal chemistry, layered percussion, and an irresistible groove that’s pure Carnival bliss. The track was mixed and mastered by Richard McClashie, with visuals directed by Twin Island Company and produced by Josiah Persad.

Watch the official video HERE

Hey Choppi & Voice – “In We Veins”

Carnival veterans Hey Choppi and Voice reunite with Monk Music for an anthem that captures the spirit and soul of Caribbean unity — “In We Veins.”

Produced by Madman Johann and mixed by Precision Productions, the track is an ode to rhythm, identity, and the unbreakable heartbeat of the islands. The music video, directed by Shania Perez, features real Carnival footage and vibrant energy that perfectly matches the song’s uplifting message.

Watch In We Veins

Destra Garcia x MadLypso – “Free Again”

The Queen of Bacchanal is back! Destra Garcia links up with MadLypso for “Free Again,” a euphoric reminder of Carnival’s freedom and joy. Produced by Johann Seaton under Lypso Music, the track fuses Destra’s signature powerhouse vocals with pulsating production — setting the tone for every waistline ready to “free up” in 2026.

STREAM NOW: lnkfi.re/destra-free_again

Preedy x Patrice Roberts – “Bacchanal Mode”

Talk about chemistry! Preedy and Patrice Roberts deliver a cinematic collaboration with “Bacchanal Mode,” produced by Nine Mind Entertainment and brought to life through a star-studded video shot by Motion Studio and Aaron Caruth.

It’s the perfect mix of playful and passionate, spotlighting the visual artistry of Trinidad Carnival — complete with mas, paint, powder, and pan.

Watch it here: YouTube – Bacchanal Mode

Added Rankin & Boogy Rankss – “Property Riddim”

The Property Riddim is officially out, and it’s pure Carnival fuel! Created by Added Rankin and Boogy Rankss, the project unites a regional mix of talent for a groove-driven, mid-tempo vibe perfect for both the road and the lime.

Highlights include Hypasounds’ energetic single “Made Fuh Dat (All Bumpas)”, produced by Boogy Rankss for the Boogy Bounce Project — already being hailed as one of the first true road tunes of the 2026 season.

STREAM: lnkfi.re/theboogybounceproject

Fay-Ann Lyons & Maino – “Give It Space”

Soca powerhouse Fay-Ann Lyons teams up with U.S. rapper Maino for a cross-genre Carnival anthem that blends island rhythm with New York grit.

Produced by Jeaucar and Th3rd under Bad Beagle / Husle Hard, “Give It Space” is a bold fusion of 2026 Trinidad Soca and hip-hop energy – showcasing Fay-Ann’s commanding vocals and Maino’s smooth bars.

The result? A fiery, bass-driven track built for the road, the gym, and the dancefloor.

STREAM NOW: ffm.to/giveitspace

Carnival 2026 Countdown Is On

From soca’s reigning royalty to the new wave of Caribbean hitmakers, this week’s releases prove that the region’s creativity shows no signs of slowing down.

Each track offers a slice of the Carnival experience — the freedom, the rhythm, the spirit of togetherness – reminding us all that the road to Trinidad Carnival 2026 is paved with pure musical magic.

So turn up the volume, grab a drink, and get in your Bacchanal Mode – Soca season has officially begun.