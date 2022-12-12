Residents of Moruca will no longer have to travel long distances to access surgical treatment, as a new surgical theatre was commissioned at the Kumaka District Hospital on Friday last.

The over $40 million investment features a new operating theatre suite with all the amenities, including anesthesia machines, an ICU wing, and a recovery wing with Crisis Stabilisation Units (CSU).

It is the culmination of several specialist visits to the region, forming part of the Ministry of Health and Regional Democratic Council’s 20-year strategic development plan for Region One (Barima-Waini).

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, said the new theatre is in keeping with the government’s manifesto promise of expanding and upgrading health facilities and diagnostic services to improve access to healthcare countrywide.

“The Government of Guyana under the leadership of His Excellency, President Ali, has made it a priority to bring healthcare to the hinterland, to bring healthcare to those who need it most. This is another such project where access to healthcare is being made more equitable and readily available for persons.”

Dr Mahadeo said efforts will continue to further expand the range of healthcare services in the region, especially in the training of medical personnel.

The Director General referred to the ongoing nursing assistant training in the region, noting that pharmacy assistant training is also set to commence in early 2023.

More persons are being trained, more services are becoming available, and even the specialists are coming out here to deliver the care that is necessary,” he noted.

Dr. Damien Fraser, who has been practicing in Moruca for the past five years, lauded the government’s passionate efforts to bring development to Region One.

“The healthcare system in Region One has always been challenging. However, recently we have started to see a lot of development. Looking at where we came from to where we are now, I must say that we’re doing far better.”

Another resident expressed excitement at being part of this development. She said, “We’re grateful for our president and the government for enabling us and providing us with these services. This is something that we needed.”

Recently x-ray and ultrasound services were officially launched at the facility. Additionally, during the health outreach, several residents were provided with prescription glasses as part of the ministry’s ‘snap on’ spectacles programme.