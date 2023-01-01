Growing up in somewhat of a large family, Chinica Franklin thought she was ready for motherhood, but no one prepped her for what delivery would be like.

Franklin welcomed the first New Year’s Day baby at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital today at 7:16 am after a nine hour delivery. The bouncing baby girl was named Rennica Toppin, weighing at seven pounds two ounces.

“It was long, nine hours, and she is nine days overdue so I guess her lucky number is nine.”

“It was not too bad for the first four hours but coming down to the ending is when the pain and everything started to hit, so half of the stories people were telling me were actually true,” said the 27-year-old new mom.

Rennica was due December 23 but according to her mom, she had other plans. “The good thing is that she is here and she is healthy,” she indicated,

Franklin told local media that having raised “a million nieces” she was prepped for motherhood, but it was even more special to have her own.