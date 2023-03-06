This week’s development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the brutal murder of a security guard during a daring daylight $10 million robbery at Portmore Pines Plaza in Portmore, St Catherine, which left the nation and stakeholders in the security industry seriously concerned.

The St Catherine South police confirmed on Friday that a person of interest is in their custody in relation to Monday’s robbery and murder.

The man was taken into custody on Thursday during an operation in Hellshire, St Catherine, and a firearm with ammunition was seized.

The deceased security guard is 53-year-old Lawrence McKenzie of Pegasus Close in Gregory Park, St Catherine. He was an employee of Beryllium Limited, an arm of Guardsman Group of Companies.

Two other security guards were wounded in the attack, including a female who remains admitted in hospital.

Monday’s incident left several users of a financial institutions traumatised, and other individuals at the plaza where the incident occurred running for cover as bullets reigned supreme from high-powered weapons that were being toted by the robbers.

Reports are that the security guards were delivering money to an ATM in Portmore Pines Plaza on Monday morning, when men in a white Subaru motorcar pulled up and opened fire, hitting two guards outside the security company’s vehicle.

Another guard who was in the security vehicle also sustained injuries.

The men then stole the cash amounting to about $10 million, and fled from the scene in their waiting motorcar.

The injured guards were rushed to the hospital, where McKenzie succumbed to his injuries.

Beryllium Limited issued a statement in which it revealed that it is cooperating with the police’s probe of the incident.

“Beryllium Limited is aware that one of its vehicles and the crew came under attack at Portmore Pines, St Catherine this morning (Monday).

“The driver and two crew members were shot and injured, and one crew member succumbed to his injuries. We are cooperating with the police in their investigations,” Beryllium said in the statement.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the crew and their family at this time. This is a very sad time for Beryllium Limited and the Guardsman Group of Companies,” it added.

Robert Finzi-Smith

Security consultant Robert Finzi Smith expressed the belief that the gunmen who were behind the shooting and robbery were trained personnel, based on how they carried out their attack.

“I am willing to say that the criminals were trained,” he declared on a popular radio talk show programme last week.

“That was a team movement; suppressive fire, nullify threat, occupy and retreat,” he added.

Smith was critical of how the guards parked their vehicle, noting that it should have been parked with the front of the vehicle facing out.

“You can’t park an armoured vehicle carrying cash face in (the front of the vehicle) in a normal parking space,” said Smith.

He suggested that a fourth person should have been on the team of guards “to ensure that no one walks up behind you while you are going to the door”.,

Continuing, he said: “There was no fourth person, so the anchor and the courier (the two guards) hit the ground (got out of the vehicle) simultaneously, and both their hands are occupied and not occupied with what they should be occupied with.”

One of the security guards was said to have had a cell phone in hand at the time of the attack, but that possible detail has not been confirmed.

Many social media users were left shocked by the incident, with criticisms being levelled at the security team.

Other persons shared their own theories relative to the armed robbery.

“First of all, condolences to the security family members, and my question is how they (the robbers) know the exact date and time of when the money would be delivered?” asked a female Facebook user.

“This to me sounds like an inside job, but I could be wrong. Just hope the police catch these plp (people),” she opined.

Commented another woman: “Glad they have a suspect, but the security team needs to be retrained, in my view, because they made some crucial errors.

“How only three people go deliver money, and nobody scouting out the area?” she asked.

A man on Facebook shared that, “Some people saying it was an inside job.

“The criminals can watch them every day and just plan for the right time, because those machines are topped up daily around the same time, so all the criminals have to do is wait for the right moment to make their move,” he argued.

Shared another man: “The security dem need better training, because dem should a look around, and why more never on the scene fi scout out the place?”

Overall, it was a very bloody and tragic week for security guards locally.

Aside from the murder of the security guard and wounding of two others in Portmore Pines, Portmore on Monday, a 43-year-old security guard was shot and killed by a gunman in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Monday.

That deceased is Duane Russell, otherwise called ‘Wazene’, of Bamboo district in Hanover.

It was reported that about 12:15 pm, Russell left his base in Spring Gardens, St James, where he was employed as a security guard by Hawkeye Electronic Security Limited, and went to purchase items in Montego Bay.

Reports are that while walking back to the bus park, he was attacked and shot by a gunman at the intersection of Strand Street and Church Lane.

Over in Negril, two security guards were shot, one fatally, by the police.

The deceased in that incident is 25-year-old Dellon Harding of Seaton Crescent, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Harding and another guard were reportedly shot when a police team responded to a call about a robbery.

Then on Tuesday, 27-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, a security guard of 2 West in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, died as a result of injuries he sustained after falling from a moving public passenger bus on the Portmore Toll Road in St Catherine.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 6:45 am on Tuesday, Johnson was travelling on the bus along the Portmore Toll Road, when he complained of feeling unwell and in need of air.

The police said he proceeded to open the door of the bus and shortly afterwards fell from the vehicle.

He sustained injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.