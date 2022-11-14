This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the racist tone amid local politics in recent time, including the comments made last weekend by Cabinet Minister Everald Warmington in relation to Opposition Leader Mark Golding’s skin colour and racial background.

Several commentators have long argued that there are many unresolved issues relative to race, class, ethnicity and colour in Jamaica, which have, unfortunately, spilled over into the political scene over the decades.

From the taunting and demonising of then Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Edward Seaga by People’s National Party (PNP) supporters over the fact that he was born in the United States, to the now hot-button prediction by Warmington that Golding will never be prime minister of Jamaica due to his father being of English decent, the colour or racist cards drawn by political opponents appear to be far from over.

Last Sunday, Warmington, an often controversial and unchecked politician in terms of his speech, pulled the racial card that he claimed the PNP started, and he was merely finishing.

“Weh Mark Golding mother and father come from? If he wants to be prime minister, guh back a England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland, but him nah beat Andrew Michael Holness,” Warmington told party supporters at a JLP constituency meeting in St Catherine.

“I don’t talk about colour and race, but they (the PNP) started it, so let me finish it. Dem seh Seaga born up deh so, but weh fi dem leader come from? Backra master,” he added.

The ‘backra master’ phrase is in reference to the fact that Golding’s parents were both white and his father, in particular, was an Englishman named Sir John Golding.

Jamaica was colonised by Britain in 1655, and granted independence on August 6, 1962.

Sir John Golding was a university professor and prominent orthopaedic surgeon, who was well-known for his service to the poor in Jamaica.

Though the powerful private sector lobby group, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), has condemned the politician’s comments, describing it as “divisive” and having “no place in the Jamaican context now or in the past, as it is totally inconsistent with our motto ‘Out of Many, One People,” Warmington remains largely unfazed.

He is also unmoved by the revelation that Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, has launched an investigation into the comments he made on the political platform in Cheesefield in the North East St Catherine constituency.

“I don’t give a rat’s ass what the ombudsman wants to do,” Warmington was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview last week.

“The likkle ting weh yuh call PSOJ, did they condemn Mark Golding when him call the chairman of the (JLP) party, Bobby Montague, the likkle bwoy? Did they? No, they didn’t,” Warmington claimed.

Mark Golding

During the political hustings late last year, Golding labelled the JLP chairman as “di likkle bwoy Montague”, and described him as “Minister of Scandals”.

Parchment Brown – in a two-page letter dated December 13, 2021 to Golding, and copied to Montague; JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang; PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell, and the party’s Chairman, Angela Brown Burke – scolded him (Golding) for conflating scandals within agencies of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, for which Montague then had portfolio responsibility, as well as during his tenure as national security minister, and pinning them on him (Montague) without evidence.

She found Golding to have been in breach of the Political Code of Conduct, and ordered him to publicly apologise and pay $20,000 to a charity in the offended party’s constituency.

However, Campbell told a media interview that Golding had no reason to apologise, as his comments had been taken out of context.

“I do think that, in this instance… the principles of accountability and ministerial accountability make those comments fair and par for the course,” he said in defence Golding late last year.

Similarly, on Thursday of this week, the JLP said while the comments by Warmington were unfortunate, they do not reflect the inclusive nature of the party which has a mixture of races among its membership.

Dr Horace Chang

“… The comment is a political comment, because I think Mr Warmington was responding to some comments (that were) made before,” said JLP General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, at a party press conference that was held on Thursday to outline preparations for its annual conference this coming weekend.

“It’s such an unfortunate comment, but there is no way (to conclude that there are) any ethnic divisions in Jamaica in the political arena,” declared Chang, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

At the same press conference, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, declared that, “Throughout our (the JLP’s) history, we have always been inclusive.

“It’s not the JLP that has brought racial division into the body politic of the Jamaican people,” he suggested.

Morgan said the membership of the JLP included personalities of various racial backgrounds, including of European, Asian and Chinese descent.

“They all have come together with the JLP as one umbrella to build out a strong party,” Morgan further declared.

The pulling of the proverbial racial card has been drawn on at least two occasions by separate top-level PNP members so far this year.

In August, PNP Spokesman on Agriculture and MP for South West Clarendon, Lothan Cousins, questioned how black Jamaicans could support the JLP.

“A friend of mine once said the only person who is a Labourite, who is a black Labourite, must be a confused PNP,” he declared at the party’s South East St Andrew constituency conference.

Lothian Cousins

“… And I support that! Because I can’t see how poor black people can support a party like the Jamaica Labour Party. That is not the party for us,” Cousins insisted.

Weeks later, Golding, without directly mentioning Cousins or quoting his remarks, distanced the Opposition party from the statements.

“Our party believes and asserts that all Jamaicans are free to support the party of their choice, regardless of skin colour,” stated Golding, adding that the PNP remains a democratic and open organisation which affords discussion and description of the realities of class, race and inequality in various ways by its members.

Then the party’s General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, drew for the proverbial race card at a PNP press conference in January of this year, which was held to slam the Government over its management of crime, as well as the state’s position on bank user fees.

Dr Dayton Campbell

“So like Bobby Montague is the leader of the black section of the (Jamaica) Labour Party,” said Campbell, who was attempting to compare Montague’s then demotion to the Office of the Prime Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, to Dr Horace Chang, who managed to retain his National Security portfolio despite widespread public concerns about the murder increase at the time.

In February, Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, said Campbell withdrew the controversial remarks about Montague, adding that he (Campbell) regretted any hurt or confusion that were caused by them.

The racial issue in politics goes way back, especially in the 1970s, when in the height of socialism, then JLP leader Edward Seaga was demonised for his racial background and the fact that he was born in the United States.

The Neville ‘Struggle’ Martin hit song, ‘My Leader Born Yah’, became the Michael Manley-led PNP’s unofficial 1976 General Election theme song.

Even today, the song still serves a dual purpose, a swipe at Seaga’s ancestry, as well as a celebration of the PNP’s achievements during the early 1970s when Jamaican-born Manley led the party and Government.

The song is guaranteed to whip the party faithfuls into a frenzy, with some opting to sing the song with their eyes closed, this while dancing to the strains of the infectious rhythm, while also waving the orange flag. The song is unapologetically pro-PNP, many political observers have suggested.

Edward Seaga

The lyrics in part, go: “My father born yah, my grandmother born yah; I and I born yah.

“My leader born yah. That’s why I nah left yah.

“He gave I a message. To all those people, who nuh love progress.”

In what can be described as ironic, the Andrew Holness-led JLP used the ‘My Leader Born Yah’ song on their political platform as a not-too-subtle jab at then PNP candidate, Dr Shane Alexis, who faced questions about his citizenship during a 2017 South East St Mary by-election campaign.

The JLP, which was represented by now MP for the seat, Dr Norman Dunn, had pounced on the revelation that Alexis was not born in Jamaica, and was, in fact, a Canadian citizen. Alexis later relinquished the Canadian citizenship.

Dr Shane Alexis

Martin, who wrote and performed the song, told Loop News in 2017, that he was shocked at how the tables have turned.

“Although they (the JLP) are using the song in a wrong way against one of my party members, I don’t feel no way that they are using it, because is really entertainment for the people.

“It is shocking in a way though, but I feel good that I wrote a song that is so enduring,” said Martin then.

For Seaga, he, too, had his perceived actions viewed as being racist.

During the political campaign for the 1993 national polls, Seaga exhibited a black scandal bag purportedly in reference to scandals that had plagued the PNP-led Government at the time.

However, it was widely interpreted as a racially charged action, and some political pundits believe that was responsible for his party’s heavy defeat to the PJ Patterson-led PNP at the polls.

Prior to that, the 1989 General Elections also had at least one racial or prejudicial moment.

Ironically, Lothan Cousins’ grandfather, Emmanuel, ran against former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer in that election.

Emmanuel was a very popular trade unionist and came cutter at the time, but Shearer, in the run-up to the polls, declared that “nobody dat walk foot or cut cane” could beat him.

Though a preliminary count at the end of the polls had determined that Emmanuel Cousins defeated Shearer, a recount saw the latter winning the South East Clarendon seat by only four votes.

Interestingly, Emmanuel Cousins would return in the form of Peter Bunting’s campaign manager in the 1993 General Elections, and aided the PNP’s candidate to shockingly defeat Shearer.

PJ Patterson was also accused of using racial slurs when he made the comment “black man time now” in the early 1990s.

So, too, has Basil Waite, a former PNP Deputy General Secretary, who, in August 2019, was accused of using derogatory comments, including what in some other jurisdictions is considered a racial slur, to describe JLP supporters while addressing a party’s meeting in St Elizabeth at the time.

“… And some of the likkle nasty nayga dem who ah call themselves Labourite…,” said Waite then.

Basil Waite

He eventually apologised for using the derogatory words, even while being blasted for it by the JLP, National Integrity Action (NIA) and the PSOJ.

In May of 2014, then MP for East Rural St Andrew, and now a Senator, Damion Crawford, had to apologise for derogatory statements he made about JLP supporters, when he referred to them as ‘dutty Labourites’.

Said Crawford at the time: “Yuh suppose to can look pon a man a say a PNP dat enuh, or yuh look pon a woman and sey a PNP dat. Some a unnu haffi have on orange fi wi know, cause unnu lifestyle coming like a dutty Labourite.”

He would later apologise for the comments he made at an East Kingston and Port Royal constituency meeting.

“It is clear that I got carried away and reverted to negative language that has been used in the past by both political parties,” said Crawford in a statement at the time.

“This ought not to be part of any vocabulary going forward by me or anyone else. I pledge to never allow this kind of utterance to escape my lips in the future as I try to make a positive difference in my country,” he assured then.

The JLP has also been accused of having used derogatory slurs and advertisements to belittle former PNP President and Prime Minister, Portia Simpson-Miller, especially with hints that she was not literate.

Amid it all, Warmington’s perceived ‘racial’ comments relative to Golding’s colour affecting his potential to rise to become the political leader of Jamaica, has generated mixed responses across social media.

There is the usual political defence of the senior JLP politician, while others have chastised him; some believe the PNP is hypocritical, as their party officials have also been guilty of making racial slurs against JLP members in the past.

For businessman and political commentator, Kevin O’Brien Chang, Warmington’s comments have showed up many persons with selective memories.

He tweeted: “Warmington may have crossed the line with ‘Backra Massa Leader’.

“But he’s certainly showing up lots of selective memories

“Who said and did the same or worse.

“Or were cheering them on,

“But now acting and talking pure-hearted?

“See de hypocrites dem ah galang deh.”

O’Brien Chang, in a follow-up tweet, lashed persons for their “hypocrite reasoning” in relation to Warmington’s comments.

“Hypocrite reasoning.

“It was okay to point out that Edward Seaga was white in a majority black country.

“It is not okay to point out that Mark Golding is white in a majority black country.

“Bustamante had slave-owning ancestors.

“Norman Manley and Michael Manley did not,” he tweeted.

In responding to O’Brien Chang’s remarks, Twitter user, @fur_hopeton, wrote: “It was often said Seaga wasn’t born here, and it’s true; he wasn’t born here. It was never about him being white.”

In response to that tweet, @JColdboy1 said: “It was always about him (Seaga) being white. You can’t spin your way out if it now!!”

Kevin O’Brien Chang

There were mixed perspectives relative to the issue on social media platform, Facebook.

“The JLP’s half-hearted , back-handed, wishy washy rebuke of Warmington is shocking!!!” argued Fitzgerald Brown.

“Many thought Andrew Holness had ushered in a new era in JLP and Jamaica’s politics, but clearly this is not the case. It is unfortunate!!!

“Mr Warmington continues to be the ‘terrible representative’ of the party that he is only because each time he does and says something as asinine and disgusting as this, the party, including very senior officers, try to excuse it away and make it appear as if it is much ado about nothing. SHAME !!!” he stated further.

Said Johnson D’Shane: “Hypocritical statement by Everard WAR-mington about Mark Golding. I’m quite sure Edward Seaga wasn’t born in Jamaica, nor was he a BLACK MAN, yet they all hailed him. Smh 2 face.”

Peta-Ann Dennis stated: “… Our Coat of Arms says Out of Many we are One. Even though this is done on a political platform, it’s reality. Racism and classism are very big in Jamaica. The leaders need to set an example. PNP or JLP. It’s sickening.”

Facebook user, Michael Clarkie, clapped back at those criticising Warmington and the JLP.

“Leave Warmington alone. PNP a cry now it reach them. PNP use to do Mr seaga the same thing,” he stated.

Social media user, Dwayne Porter, agreed, adding that, “Many people saw nothing wrong with the PNP taunting Seaga all these years, but as soon as the shoe on the other foot, everybody bawling out that’s racism. Hypocrites!”