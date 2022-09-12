Two tropical waves located in the Atlantic Ocean have grabbed the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

The wave that is expected to reach the Caribbean first is located in the Central Atlantic Ocean between Africa and the Windward Islands.

NHC said the wave is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves generally westward to west-north-westward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week,” NHC said.

Forecasters have given the wave a 20 per cent chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

The second tropical wave, which is located just off the west coast of Africa, is also an area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear only marginally favourable, and any development of this wave should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-north-westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week,” NHC stated.

The wave has also been given a 20 per cent chance to develop into a tropical cyclone this week.