NIS emails not a scam!

Fiona: Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch issued for Bermuda

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

Small Craft Advisory in effect till September 22 initially

FVFC Femini take the lead in BFA Women’s Super League

Female chess champ dominates at National Scholastics Championships

Education Chief pushing for agriculture in all schools

Lawrence T Gay safe but officials still investigating

At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen’s coffin

The storm is currently not a threat to land

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said Tropical Storm Gaston has grown stronger as it swirls away in the Atlantic Ocean.

Gaston is located about 1,370 km west of the Azores and it has winds that are near 65 mph (100 km/h).

Photo: NOAA

NHC forecast that the storm will strengthen further before it gradually weakens.

The storm is currently not a threat to land.

