The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said Tropical Storm Gaston has grown stronger as it swirls away in the Atlantic Ocean.
Gaston is located about 1,370 km west of the Azores and it has winds that are near 65 mph (100 km/h).
Photo: NOAA
NHC forecast that the storm will strengthen further before it gradually weakens.
The storm is currently not a threat to land.
