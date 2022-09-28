Committal proceedings will begin Wednesday for the three men accused of the murder of Principal Inspector of Customs, Nigel Christian.

The proceedings are set for the District B Magistrate’s Court and the crown’s case will be marshalled by Director of Public Prosecutions, Anthony Armstrong.

The proceedings will determine whether any, or all of the three should face trial in the High Court for Christian’s murder.

The three accused are Saliem Harrigan, Lasean Bully and Wayne Thomas, who were arrested and charged in April last year.

Police allege they shot Christian dead July 10, 2020 after abducting him from his McKinnon’s home.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with a clamour for justice to be served. (STATE MEDIA)

