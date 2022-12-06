Traffic violators may soon be unable to renew their licence – Chuck
Night, Saturday courts in full swing to deal with traffic violations
Solar energy pilot project to be launched in 30 schools
Sydney McLaughlin beats Fraser-Pryce to World Athlete of the Year
NBA: Leonard hits go-ahead shot in return, Clippers beat Hornets
Actress Kristie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer
‘Lights out’ for fisherman who responds to early-morning knock on door
Qatar World Cup 2022 Schedule: Tuesday, December 6
WATCH: Golding says PNP will bring back ‘governance of integrity’
William Knibb student gets 4 years, 10 months for killing schoolmate
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Court Administration Division is advising members of the public of the commencement of sittings of the Night and Saturday Courts, starting Monday, December 5, to adjudicate on traffic violations.
According to a release from the Division, sittings of the Corporate Area Traffic Court will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm., Monday to Friday, and on Saturday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Persons with outstanding traffic tickets are urged to contact the Corporate Area Traffic Court by calling (876) 633-7108, and (876) 938-2555.
They can also contact the Court Administration Division at (876) 613-8907, (876) 754-8337, (876) 908-0138 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for further details.
More From
The male student who was charged with the fatal stabbing of his 16-year-old William Knibb Memorial High schoolmate, Kamal Hall, and who pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter last month,
A taxi operator who allegedly assisted two men to rob and sexually assault two women at their home on Tuesday, November 8, has been charged by the Half-Way Tree police after cops used technology to tr
Not known if he’ll be back for England’s quarterfinal match with France Saturday
Drug trafficking done under the guise of a Christian group
Dancehall entertainer Aidonia and his wife Kimberly Megan are mourning the death of their nine-year-old son, King Khalif Lawrence.
The shocking news of the youngster’s death late on Saturday has p
A bike taxi operator from Grange district in Hanover has been slapped with two charges following a dispute with the mother of his child at their home just over a week ago.
The accused, Robert Peter