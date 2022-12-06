The Court Administration Division is advising members of the public of the commencement of sittings of the Night and Saturday Courts, starting Monday, December 5, to adjudicate on traffic violations.

According to a release from the Division, sittings of the Corporate Area Traffic Court will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm., Monday to Friday, and on Saturday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Persons with outstanding traffic tickets are urged to contact the Corporate Area Traffic Court by calling (876) 633-7108, and (876) 938-2555.

They can also contact the Court Administration Division at (876) 613-8907, (876) 754-8337, (876) 908-0138 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for further details.