News

The Licensing Authority of TT’s office in Caroni. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

From Monday, people can walk in for services such as vehicle transfers, vehicle changes (colour, engine), vehicle reclassification and vehicle inspections at the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Licensing Offices.

The ministry said appointments are still needed for services including driver’s licence renewals, driver’s licence changes (name, address), endorsement, provisional (learner’s) permit, regulations examinations and driving test.

Appointments can be made at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/.

People are asked to provide proof of address to complete a licensing transaction. Acceptable proofs include a cable bill, home internet bill, electricity bill or water bill no older than three months.

The ministry said if customers cannot provide a utility bill in their name, they must get a letter of authorisation from the owner and a copy of his or her national ID.