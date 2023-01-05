News

CORDONED OFF: Police cordoned off the grave of Whitney Bourne on Wednesday to allow gravediggers unhindered access to dig after the woman’s final resting place was desecrated. Photo by Lincoln Holder

NO arrests have been made in the desecration of a grave site at the Los Bajos cemetery in south west Trinidad.

The police criticised the person/people responsible for what they termed a “senseless and callous crime” adding they are making all attempts to find the culprits.

Cancer patient and mother of four Whitney Bourne, 33, of Palo Seco, died on Christmas Day.

She was laid to rest in the cemetery on Tuesday afternoon after a service at the nearby Seventh-day Adventist church. Her grave was covered over with flowers.

To the family’s shock and horror, at around 7 am the following day, they were alerted to the desecration.

The beautifully decorated site was partially dug up and the flowers and mulch were scattered. A spade was found near the grave.

Regular and municipal police were alerted, and ASP Mathura, Insps Ramkalawan and Bridgemohan, PC Sampson and other police went to the site.

In their presence, grave diggers dug up the grave and checked the coffin to find the body inside it. The police, like relatives, do not have a motive.