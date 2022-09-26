The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

No immediate plans to interrupt water service

All CAL flights cancelled for Mon; recovery flights added for Tue, Wed

TS Ian update: Storm now 160 miles south of Grand Cayman

Govt advisory: Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Watch remain

Govt advises of shelter openings, says residents must stay prepared

RCIPS report three gun incidents Friday and Saturday

Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

Man arrives at hospital this morning with gunshot wound

Sunday Sep 25

28?C
44 minutes ago

The Water Authority says it has no immediate plans to interrupt water service.

The decision is based on the current predictions of the path of Tropical Storm Ian.

Should the predicted path of the storm change, and a decision made to interrupt water service the authority will give as much notice as possible.

The Water Authority is urging the public to visit government channels for official storm updates.

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.

Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview

Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs

On the morning of Sunday, September 25, Tropical Storm Ian was just over 300 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman and just over 600 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

While Ian is curren

Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica

Showers, thunderstorms could still impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday

Govt advises of shelter openings, says residents must stay prepared

Shelters open at 2pm on Sunday, September 25

Govt advisory: Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Watch remain

The Cayman Islands Government has advised that Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Though current forecast tracks show a furt

