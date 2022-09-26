No immediate plans to interrupt water service Loop Cayman Islands
No immediate plans to interrupt water service
The Water Authority says it has no immediate plans to interrupt water service.
The decision is based on the current predictions of the path of Tropical Storm Ian.
Should the predicted path of the storm change, and a decision made to interrupt water service the authority will give as much notice as possible.
The Water Authority is urging the public to visit government channels for official storm updates.
According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.
Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview
On the morning of Sunday, September 25, Tropical Storm Ian was just over 300 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman and just over 600 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.
While Ian is curren
The Cayman Islands Government has advised that Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.
Though current forecast tracks show a furt