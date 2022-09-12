No match for Calculus at Caymanas
CALCULUS easily won Sunday’s Kenneth Mattis Memorial at Caymanas Park, taking over the nine-furlong and 25 yard event a half-mile out from stablemate AWESOME TREASURE.
Last year’s Jamaica Derby winner, CALCULUS easily beat MARQUESAS by two and a half lengths.
Champion trainer Anthony Nunes registered a hat-trick of upsetters to close the 10-race card – HOWILOOKIN at 37-1, EL CID stunning at 11-1, and 8-1 chance JUNGLE BOOGIE.
It was an all-round tough day for punters as, prior to Nunes’ stinging hat-trick, Steven Todd struck with 41-1 stunner AWESOME CHOICE in the fifth event, which was followed by Carl Anderson’s TOCATBETHEGLORY blasting home at 55-1 in the sixth.
Tevin Foster was aboard HOWILOOKIN and EL CID for Nunes.
Claiming rider Carlton Blake closed Nunes’ hat-trick astride JUNGLE BOOGIE.
