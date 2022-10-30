Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

PM Mottley and PAHO director talk COVID-19 and NCDs

22 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Poland

Police cracking down on gun crime

10 years to life: Stiffer penalties for gun crime

23 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Saudi Arabia

Flash flood watch in effect for Barbados

Number portability coming soon

Trident ID card registration at centres ends October 29

Wotton FC and Deacons FC move into the last eight of BFA Republic Cup

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has advised that there will be no school on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, as there is a scheduled a midterm break for teachers and students.

School will resume on Monday, November 7.

