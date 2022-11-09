Child Protection Agency to replace Child Care Board
3-day Weather report – Tropical wave affecting the island today
Barbados records another shooting death
Gas, diesel and kerosene prices increase
Early Days! NUPW has seen no evidence of SSA terminations
New Grand Kadooment route takes the lead by a smidge
SSA workers sought out Franklyn and UWU for representation
Executive chairman of QEH explains police were investigating suspicious vehicle
57 minutes ago
(File) Executive chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The head of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) says there is no truth to rumours that a shooting occurred on the hospital’s compound on Tuesday.
In a statement to the media, executive chairman Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland explained that “there had been no shooting within the Accident and Emergency or on the premises and compound of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital”.
Bynoe-Sutherland indicated that an investigation of what was thought to be a suspicious vehicle on the hospital’s compound was being conducted by plain clothed police officers, and this was thought to be the origin of the rumour and the cause of unnecessary panic.
She further explained, “police who arrived on the scene did their best to reassure staff and patients, and we will continue to monitor security on the premises very carefully in collaboration with the Barbados Police Service”.
More From
Emtage was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science
Positive response to Grand Kadooment After Party; calls for return in 2023
Barbados has recorded another homicide.
He is Odwin Ryan Grannum of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.
Grannum was one of two people injured in a shooting incident at My Lord’s
My Lord’s Hill shooting confirmed
Consumers will pay more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, but less for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products, effective midnight, Tuesday, November 8.
The price of gasoline will be $4.23 pe