The head of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) says there is no truth to rumours that a shooting occurred on the hospital’s compound on Tuesday.

In a statement to the media, executive chairman Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland explained that “there had been no shooting within the Accident and Emergency or on the premises and compound of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital”.

Bynoe-Sutherland indicated that an investigation of what was thought to be a suspicious vehicle on the hospital’s compound was being conducted by plain clothed police officers, and this was thought to be the origin of the rumour and the cause of unnecessary panic.

She further explained, “police who arrived on the scene did their best to reassure staff and patients, and we will continue to monitor security on the premises very carefully in collaboration with the Barbados Police Service”.