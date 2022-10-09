St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Jonathan Grant High battled to an exciting 3-3 in their Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup Zone D top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Only three games were played Saturday as Tarrant High whipped Dunoon Park Technical 5-0 and Norman Manley High beat Spanish Town 3-0.

Omar Reid opened the scoring for STATHS in the 31st minute with his ninth goal of the season before Leon Brown doubled the advantage in minute 47.

Substitute Shamar Armstrong pulled one back for Jonathan Grant in the 60th minute. Andre Salmon restored the two-goal cushion for STATHS by netting in minute 76.

But Jonathan Grant rallied late on with two goals in four minutes courtesy of Rasharkin Williams and Donrick Richards in the 81st and 85th minutes, respectively, for a share of the points.

Both teams moved closer to the second round as STATHS inched to 18 points and Jonathan Grant are up to 17 points.

Tarrant High, with their second win of the season, climbed from the bottom of the table and onto six points. They are three points ahead of Spanish Town High who are on three points.