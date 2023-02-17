Notice: My Lord’s Hill stretch closed for works
Only access to emergency vehicles and public transport will be permitted
2 hrs ago
The road along the My Lord’s Hill stretch, between the Welches Triangle to Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael, will be closed from 6 pm today, Friday, February 17, until 6 am on Saturday, February 18.
This is to facilitate the night work being carried out by the National Petroleum Corporation’s (NPC) contractor, Arthur Construction Inc (ACI). Only access to emergency vehicles and public transport will be permitted during this time.
The NPC and ACI apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused by this closure, and ask members of the public to approach the area with caution.