APPLICATION FOR NEW LIQUOR LICENCE

I, Sherezette L. Ortiz-Fahie, Sole Proprietor and doing business as ‘The Delhi Corner’ at Custom House No. 4, Tortola Pier Park, Wickhams Cay, Tortola Virgin Islands, DO HEREBY GIVE NOTICE that it is MY intention to apply to the Licensing Magistrate at the Special Sitting of the Magistrate’s Court to be held at Road Town, Tortola on the 1st December 2022 for a Retail Liquor License (Restaurant & Bar) to sell intoxicating liquor at our premises situated at The Delhi Corner, Custom House No. 4, Tortola Pier Park, Wickhams Cay, Tortola, Virgin Islands. Dated this the 25th day of October, 2022. Sgd: SHEREZETTE L. ORTIZ-FAHIE.

TONISON HOLDINGS LTD.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

(BBC No. 1772430)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act (2020 Revised Edition) (as amended) that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18 October 2022. The voluntary liquidator is Mr. Tak On YIP of 18/F, Chun Wo Commercial Centre, 23-29 Wing Wo Street, Central, Hong Kong. Dated 18 October 2022. Sgd: Tak On YIP, Voluntary Liquidator

Renata Management Corp.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (607337)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 25th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Stella Herodotou of 5 Themistokli Dervi Street, Elenion Building, 2nd floor, P.C. 1066, Nicosia, Cyprus. Dated 25th October, 2022. Sgd: Stella Herodotou, Voluntary Liquidator

DOMAINS OCEAN LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (1722777)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 25th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Mr. Marthinus Jacobus Joubert of 106 Lifestyle Village, Xanadu Eco Estate, Hartbeespoort, 0260, South Africa. Dated 25th October, 2022. Sgd: Mr. Marthinus Jacobus Joubert, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

WORTH HOLDINGS LTD.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 1444869

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Monday, 26 September 2022. The Liquidator is Walter Reich of Tovel Suite, P O Box 4643, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG1110. Dated Monday, 26 September 2022. Sgd: Walter Reich, Voluntary Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

ODEON AGENCIES LTD.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) ODEON AGENCIES LTD. is in dissolution; b) The date of commencement of the dissolution is the 24th day of October, 2022; c) Dr. Matthias W. Rickenbach of Schlossbergstrasse 22, Zollikon, Zurich 8702, Switzerland is the Liquidator. Sgd: Dr. Matthias W. Rickenbach, Liquidator. Dated: 24th day of October, 2022

BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

EXTRALUM ASSETS LTD.

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

BVI Company N° 1599541

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1) (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that Gyanchand Mungur with address at 1e The Ridgeway, London NII 3LG, has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator(s) of the Company pursuant to a resolution of the director(s) of the Company dated October 19, 2022 and the resolution of the member(s) of the Company dated October 19, 2022. Dated on this 19th day of October 2022.

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

BRIGFORD GEM TRADING LTD.

BVI Company N° 1722920

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that Mrs. DORA MARTINEZ GONZALEZ, with address at Samuel Lewis Avenue, Omega Building, Suite 1B, Obarrio, Panama City, Republic of Panama, has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company pursuant to a resolution of director(s) of the Company dated October 19, 2022 and the resolution of member(s) of the Company dated October 19, 2022. Dated this October, 2022. Sgd: Dora Martinez Gonzalez, Liquidator

BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

Brienner Capital Ltd

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

BVI Company N° 1963642

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that YAP QI, ADELINE with address at ONE RAFFLES PLACE 28-02 TOWER 1 SINGAPORE 048616 has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company pursuant to a resolution of the directors of the Company dated October 5 2022 and the resolution of the member of the Company dated October 5 2022. Dated on this October 5 2022. Fdo YAP QI, ADELINE, Liquidator

BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

Union Circle Limited

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

BVI Company N° 1003688

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that TAN WEI LING with address at ONE RAFFLES PLACE 28-02 TOWER 1 SINGAPORE 048616 has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company pursuant to a resolution of the directors of the Company dated October 14 2022 and the resolution of the member of the Company dated October 14 2022. Dated on this October 14 2022. Fdo TAN WEI LING, Liquidator

APPLICATION FOR LIQUOR LICENSE

I, Jaynene JNO Lewis now residing at Cane Garden Bay, Virgin Islands and doing business as Liberty Call Seafood Shack do hereby give notice that it is my intention to apply to the Licensing Magistrate at the Special Sitting of the Magistrate’s Court to be held at Road Town, on the 1st day of December 2022 for a Restaurant Licence to sell intoxicating liquor at my premises situated at Cyril B. Romney Pier Park, Kiosk 14, on the Island of Tortola in the Territory of the Virgin Island. Dated this 21st day of October 2022. Signed: Jaynene JNO Lewis

WHIRL-WIND INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

BC No. 539972

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to section 204(1) (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 19th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator CHOU, YEN-WEI of No.46, Ln. 117, Tianmu W. Rd., Beitou Dist., Taipei City 112043, Taiwan. DATED: 19th October, 2022. Sgd: CHOU, YEN-WEI

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

GIBBS WORLDWIDE CORP.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) GIBBS WORLDWIDE CORP. is in liquidation; b) The date of commencement of the liquidation is the 14th of October, 2022; c) Konstantinos Ignatiou of Griva Digeni 115, Trident Centre, P.C. 3101, Limassol, Cyprus is the Liquidator. Sgd: Konstantinos Ignatiou, Liquidator. Dated: 20th of October, 2022

KC Jupiter Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No.: 2086621

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 18th day of October 2022 and the Liquidator is WANG Hao of 1403, Building C, Jin K Haijin, Longshan East Road, Manjiang Development Zone, Dali City, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China. Dated this 18th day of October 2022.

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

CASTILLE INVESTING INC.

Company N° 1612947

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that I, Ivan Pelle, Via Bella Cima 1d, Stabio (Switzerland), has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company pursuant to a resolution of the sole director of the Company dated October 14th, 2022 and the resolution of the member(s) of the Company dated October 14th, 2022. Date this 14th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ivan Pelle, Liquidator

IRIDIUM SYSTEMS LTD.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (1811233)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 20th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Mr. Irina Pravdina of Apt. 5803, The Residence at Marina Gate 2, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE. Dated 20th October, 2022. Sgd: Irina Pravdina, Voluntary Liquidator

SKYLINE SOLUTIONS LTD

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (1805666)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 20th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Verria Georgiou of Nicou Engonopoulou 6A, Agia Fila, 3117 Limassol, Cyprus. Dated 20th October, 2022. Sgd: Verria Georgiou, Voluntary Liquidator

Dogged Labs Ltd.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (1783785)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 20th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Mr. Irina Pravdina of Apt. 5803, The Residence at Marina Gate 2, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE. Dated 20th October, 2022. Sgd: Irina Pravdina, Voluntary Liquidator

SHOMEI SHOJI CO., LTD.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

BC No. 1015112

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to section 204(1) (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 20th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator OU YANG, CHIH of 10F., No. 170-1, Tongde 6th St., Taoyuan Dist., Taoyuan City 330, Taiwan. DATED: 20th October, 2022. Sgd: OU YANG, CHIH

XIN MEIAO INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LIMITED

(the Companies)

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

NOTICE is hereby given that the liquidation of XIN MEIAO INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LIMITED commenced on 20th October 2022, and Mr. Wu Hanwen of No. 372, Renmin Middle Road, Bobai Town, Bobai County, Guangxi, China has been appointed Liquidator of the Company.

BONAIRE ASIA LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No.: 417638

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 19th day of October 2022 and the Liquidator is YIU Leslie Sheun Lai of Unit 1306 13/F Arion Commercial Centre, 2-12 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Dated this 19th day of October 2022

APPOINTMENT

WEIGHTY GAIN LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1706385

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 22nd day of September, 2022. The Liquidator is Johannes Jeremias Boshoff of Harneys Westwood & Riegels Singapore LLP, 138 Market Street, #24-04 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946. 22 September 2022. Sgd: Johannes Jeremias Boshoff, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Topsail Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1469215

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 29th day of September, 2022. The Liquidator is Johannes Jeremias Boshoff of Harneys Westwood & Riegels Singapore LLP, 138 Market Street, #24-04 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946. 29 September 2022. Sgd: Johannes Jeremias Boshoff, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Gennaker Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1469225

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 29th day of September, 2022. The Liquidator is Johannes Jeremias Boshoff of Harneys Westwood & Riegels Singapore LLP, 138 Market Street, #24-04 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946. 29 September 2022. Sgd: Johannes Jeremias Boshoff, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

DELZON VENTURES LTD

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1684464

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 28th day of September, 2022. The Liquidator is ANNA KORELIDOU of 71 PETROU TSIROU, SWEPCO COURT 8, flat M2, 3076, NAAFI, LIMASSOL, Cyprus. 28 September 2022. Sgd: ANNA KORELIDOU, Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

TEMPLETON CONSULTING INC.

Company N° 1508368

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that I, Ivan Pelle, Via Bella Cima 1d, Stabio (Switzerland), has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company pursuant to a resolution of the sole director of the Company dated October 14th, 2022 and the resolution of the member(s) of the Company dated October 14th 2022. Date this 14th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ivan Pelle, Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

DREEMBOAT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) DREEMBOAT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, is in dissolution; b) The date of commencement of the dissolution is the 19th day of October, 2022; c) Paula Ajarie of Capital Law & Associates, Akara Building, Lot 24, de Castro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands is the Liquidator. Sgd: Paula Ajarie, Liquidator. Dated: 19th day of October, 2022

BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

KAILANI TRADERS LTD.

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

BVI Company N° 2045115

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that SAVVAS ZANNETOS OF 8A IRODI ATIKOU, LAKATAMIA, 2320 NICOSIA, CYPRUS has been appointed as the voluntary Liquidator of the Company pursuant to a Resolution of the Sole Director of the Company dated October 10th, 2022 and a Resolution of the Sole Member of the Company dated October 10th, 2022. Dated on this 10th day of October, 2022. Sgd: SAVVAS ZANNETOS, Liquidator

FINTEK FINANCE, LTD.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 571406

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 19th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Charles Andriamaro of Anse Aux Pins, Victoria, Seychelles. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Charles Andriamaro, Voluntary Liquidator

BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

LEESWAY LIMITED

(the “Company”)

a BVI Business Company

BVI Company N° 555693

NOTICE OF LIQUIDATOR’S APPOINTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that Natalia Philippy with address at 20 Chemin du Velours, 1231 Conches, Geneva, Switzerland has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company pursuant to a resolution of the director of the Company dated 19th October 2022 and the resolution of the member of the Company dated 19th October 2022. Dated on this 19th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Natalia Philippy, Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

GT CARS HOLDING LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) GT CARS HOLDING LIMITED is in dissolution; b) The date of commencement of the dissolution is the 19th day of October 2022; c) Roberta de Oliveira Corvo of Rua Vergueiro, 1855 – 8º andar, São Paulo – SP, Cep. 04101-904, Brazil is the Liquidator. Sgd: Roberta de Oliveira Corvo, Liquidator. Dated: 19th October, 2022.

Muffin Group Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Section 204(1)(a)(i) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004: – Muffin Group Limited is in Dissolution; – the date of commencement of dissolution is October 20th 2022; and – Mr. Glenn Harrigan is the Liquidator whose address is at – CCP Financial Consultants Limited, Ellen L. Skelton Building, Fishers Lane, P.O Box 681, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. Sgd: Mr. Glenn Harrigan – Liquidator

Arahaki Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1787242

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 18th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator of the Company is Ignacio Nicastro, Cap Freire 1735 Capital Federal Argentina. Dated this 19th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ignacio Nicastro, Liquidator

CELESTE OVERSEAS LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 2073870

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 20th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator of the Company is Ignacio Nicastro, Cap Freire 1735 Capital Federal Argentina. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ignacio Nicastro, Liquidator

DUNKIST INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 2043184

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 19th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator of the Company is Ignacio Nicastro, Cap Freire 1735 Capital Federal Argentina. Dated this 20th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ignacio Nicastro, Liquidator

MODULARITY THEOREM LTD.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1801422

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 18th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator of the Company is Ignacio Nicastro, Cap Freire 1735 Capital Federal Argentina. Dated this 19th day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ignacio Nicastro, Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

CUETE GROUP INC.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) CUETE GROUP INC. is in dissolution; b) The date of commencement of the dissolution is the 19th day of October 2022; c) Guilherme Rey Veneziani of Rua Victor Civita, 306 – Cj 61 – Santana de Parnaiba – SP, Cep. 06544-072, Brazil is the Liquidator. Sgd: Guilherme Rey Veneziani, Liquidator. Dated: 19th October, 2022.

BVI Business Companies Act

TONBERG INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Voluntary Liquidation

Notice is hereby given that TONBERG INVESTMENTS LIMITED has been dissolved and has been struck from the Register of Companies. Sgd: Paraskevas Zacharoulis, Liquidator

BVI Business Companies Act

ANRESTON FINANCE LIMITED

Voluntary Liquidation

Notice is hereby given that ANRESTON FINANCE LIMITED has been dissolved and has been struck from the Register of Companies. Sgd: Paraskevas Zacharoulis, Liquidator

BENKHOFF LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1649969

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18 October, 2022. The Liquidator is Alonso dos Passos of Caminho de Ferro. Nu. 183 A, Funchal, Madeira Island, Portugal. Dated this 18th day of October 2022. Sgd: Alonso dos Passos

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004.

Alkira Enterprise Ltd

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1013583

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 15th October 2022. The Liquidator is Graham Farinha of 4th Floor, Ellen Skelton Building, 3076 Sir Francis Drake Highway, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Dated 15th October 2022. Sgd: Graham Farinha, Voluntary Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

Lina International 2010 Inc.

Company No.: 1605246

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

(the “Company”)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 12 October 2022. The Liquidators are Ryan Jarvis of Deloitte Ltd., 3rd Floor Water’s Edge Building, Meridian Plaza, Wickham’s Cay 2, P.O. Box 3083, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands and Rachelle Frisby of Deloitte Ltd., Corner House, 20 Parliament Street, Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda. Dated on 20 October 2022

Neptune Oil Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (1524359)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 21st October, 2022. The Liquidator is John Patrick Georg Keane of Ch. De la Ruite, 2, 1252 Meinier, Switzerland. Dated 21st October, 2022. (Sgd.) John Patrick Georg Keane, Voluntary Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

MALANA GROUP LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) MALANA GROUP LIMITED is in liquidation; b) The date of commencement of the liquidation is the 14th October, 2022; c) Alexandra Chipolina of 5-9 Main Street, Gibraltar, is the Liquidator. Sgd: Alexandra Chipolina, Liquidator. Dated: 21st October, 2022

LFC Coffee Group Inc.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

BC No. 479706

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 20th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator Wistano Saez Flores with address in Residencial El Solar, Unit EI, de Canal 6, 600mts West, 300mts South, Uruca, Central, San Jose, Costa Rica. DATED: 21st October, 2022. Sgd: Wistano Saez Flores

HIGH STREET LEVERAGED YIELD FUND LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

BC No. 1995316

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 19th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator Nuria Del Carmen De Leon de Pinzon with address in N67, El Almendro Street Residential La Arboleda de Caceres, District of Arraijan, Panama Oeste, Republic of Panama. DATED: 21st October, 2022. SGD: Nuria Del Carmen De Leon de Pinzon

Forth Thinking Level Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Section 204(1)(a)(i) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004: – Forth Thinking Level Limited is in Dissolution; – the date of commencement of dissolution is October 20th 2022; and – Mr. Glenn Harrigan is the Liquidator whose address is at – CCP Financial Consultants Limited, Ellen L. Skelton Building, Fishers Lane, P.O Box 681, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. Sgd: Mr. Glenn Harrigan – Liquidator

Yasuke Technologies Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Section 204(1)(a)(i) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004: – Yasuke Technologies Limited is in Dissolution; – the date of commencement of dissolution is October 20th 2022; and – Mr. Glenn Harrigan is the Liquidator whose address is at – CCP Financial Consultants Limited, Ellen L. Skelton Building, Fishers Lane, P.O Box 681, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. Sgd: Mr. Glenn Harrigan – Liquidator

Hero Call Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Section 204(1)(a)(i) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004: – Hero Call Limited is in Dissolution; – the date of commencement of dissolution is October 20th 2022; and – Mr. Glenn Harrigan is the Liquidator whose address is at – CCP Financial Consultants Limited, Ellen L. Skelton Building, Fishers Lane, P.O Box 681, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. Sgd: Mr. Glenn Harrigan – Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004.

Sun Shine Group 2014 (PTC) Ltd.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1837367

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 21st October 2022. The Liquidator is CHANG Kit Ying of Flat A, 26/F., Regal Crest, No. 9 Robinson Rd., Central, Hong Kong. Dated 21st October 2022. Sgd: CHANG Kit Ying, Voluntary Liquidator

TOPWIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No.: 405183

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1) (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18th October, 2022 and the Liquidator is Mr. Wong Lung Shun Vincent of Room 2105, 21/F., Chung Kiu Commercial Building, 47-51 Shantung Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Dated this 21st day of October, 2022. For and on behalf of TOPWIN HOLDINGS LIMITED. Sgd: COMMENCE OVERSEAS LIMITED

MARS HOLDING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1997088

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 20 October, 2022. The Liquidator is CHENG KA FONG of Room B, 10/F, Tower A, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Dated 24 October, 2022. Sgd: CHENG KA FONG, Voluntary Liquidator

Nebos Ltd

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. (1803433)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 24th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Maria Kitromilidou of 6, Petraki Giallourou, Mesa Geitonia, 4000, Limassol, Cyprus. Dated 24th October, 2022. Sgd: Maria Kitromilidou, Voluntary Liquidator

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

U’LUVKA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) U’LUVKA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED is in dissolution; b) The date of commencement of the dissolution is the 21st October, 2022; c) Nileshkumar Ramesh Desai, Elscot House Arcadia Avenue London N3 2JU, United Kingdom, is the Liquidator. Sgd: Nileshkumar Ramesh Desai, Liquidator. Dated: 21st October, 2022

THE BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

ROSEMOUNT ESTATES LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004: a) ROSEMOUNT ESTATES LIMITED is in dissolution; b) The date of commencement of the dissolution is the 21st October, 2022; c) Richard Luce, 27 Esplanade, St. Helier, JE4 9XJ is the Liquidator. Sgd: Richard Luce, Liquidator. Dated: 21st October, 2022

APPOINTMENT

Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1541010

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 21 October 2022. The Liquidator is Derek Smith of 23 Boulevard Albert 1er, MC98000 Monaco. 21 October 2022. Sgd: Derek Smith, Liquidator.

APPOINTMENT

GOTEH GROUP, LTD

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 2016039

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 24th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Kerry Graziola of Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. 24 October 2022. Sgd: Kerry Graziola, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Grey Eagle Company Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1995469

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 20th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is LIU QIUSHUANG of A-1904, Ping An Int’l Finanial Center, 3 Xinyuan South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100027, PRC. 20 October 2022. Sgd: LIU QIUSHUANG, Liquidator

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF THE LIQUIDATOR

OF

ILP Services Corporation

(the “Company”)

BC No. 1574286

Pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004, (as amended), NOTICE is hereby given that Agnita Solomon whose address is at Charles Court, 1st Floor, 189 Main Street, PO Box 4406, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company by Written Resolutions of the Shareholder dated October 11, 2022. Dated: October 11, 2022. Sgd: Agnita Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF THE LIQUIDATOR

OF

DMS Management Services Ltd.

(the “Company”)

BC No. 1574269

Pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004, (as amended), NOTICE is hereby given that Agnita Solomon whose address is at Charles Court, 1st Floor, 189 Main Street, PO Box 4406, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company by Written Resolutions of the Shareholder dated October 11, 2022. Dated: October 11, 2022. Sgd: Agnita Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF THE LIQUIDATOR

OF

NCI Management Ltd.

(the “Company”)

BC No. 1606490

Pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004, (as amended), NOTICE is hereby given that Agnita Solomon whose address is at Charles Court, 1st Floor, 189 Main Street, PO Box 4406, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands has been appointed as the voluntary liquidator of the Company by Written Resolutions of the Shareholder dated October 11, 2022. Dated: October 11, 2022. Sgd: Agnita Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

DEAUVILLE SERVICES LIMITED

(The Company)

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1756001

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the above Company is in Voluntary Liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 19th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Denesia Richardson of of Carré Chambers, P.O. Box 260, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110 British Virgin Islands. Dated 19th October, 2022. Sgd: Denesia Richardson Voluntary Liquidator

OCANTE INTERNATIONAL INC.

(the Company)

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1490265

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the above Company is in Voluntary Liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 21st day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Jenifer Alicia France of Hannah’s Estate, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands. Dated 21 October, 2022. Sgd: Jenifer Alicia France, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 203 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004

GH A.F.T. (PTC) Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 2024469

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 18th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Mikael Friis of 24 Boulevard Princesse Charlotte, MC 98000, Monaco. Dated 21st day of October, 2022. Sgd: Mikael Friis, Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 203 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004

Nadine Investment Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1427790

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 14th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Ernesto Castillo Cho of Urbanización Brisas del Golf, Calle 44 Oeste, Casa L241, Panama, Republic of Panama. Dated 21st day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ernesto Castillo Cho, Liquidator

Final Notice of Dissolution under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004.

RELENTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 2018232

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 208, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company was dissolved and struck off the Register of Companies with effect from 18th day of October, 2022. Dated 21st day of October, 2022. Sgd: Andrés M. Sánchez, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 203 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004

Zeina Investment Holdings Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1449832

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 203, subsection 3 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 14th day of October, 2022. The Liquidator is Ernesto Castillo Cho of Urbanización Brisas del Golf, Calle 44 Oeste, Casa L241, Panama, Republic of Panama. Dated 21st day of October, 2022. Sgd: Ernesto Castillo Cho, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Asialink Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 64266

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Tse Wai Yin of 31/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong. 18th October, 2022. Sgd. Tse Wai Yin, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Bright Dawn Investment Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 2079200

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Kerry Graziola of Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. 20th October, 2022. Sgd. Kerry Graziola, Liquidator

OCEAN HARMONY LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No.: 372477

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1) (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 24th October, 2022 and the Liquidator is WONG YAN MAN WALTER of Room 503, 5th Floor Tung Hip Commercial Building, No. 244 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong. Dated this 24th day of October, 2022. For and on behalf of OCEAN HARMONY LIMITED. Sgd: COMMENCE OVERSEAS LIMITED

APPOINTMENT

WeiDe Digital Asset Management Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1988359

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 19 October 2022. The Liquidator is ZHANG Yuebo of Room 502, No. 17, Lane 55, West Shangzhong Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China. 19 October 2022. Sgd. ZHANG Yuebo, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

SPECTACULAR BRIGHT CORP.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1050442

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18 October 2022. The Liquidator is Phua Kay Choon James of 21 Hillview Avenue, #10-03, Singapore 669556. 18 October 2022. Sgd. Phua Kay Choon James, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Permal Carbon Ltd.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1486510

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 14 October 2022. The Liquidator is Kerry Graziola of Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. 14 October 2022. Sgd. Kerry Graziola, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Lime Leaf Asset Holdings Ltd.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1630517

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 21 October 2022. The Liquidator is Kerry Graziola of Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. 21 October 2022. Sgd. Kerry Graziola, Liquidator.

APPOINTMENT

Lavariano Asset Holdings Ltd.

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 1625245

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 21 October 2022. The Liquidator is Kerry Graziola of Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. 21 October 2022. Sgd. Kerry Graziola, Liquidator

APPOINTMENT

Crect International Investment Group Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company Number: 2019979

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 20 October 2022. The Liquidator is HUANG HUIYING of 201 Huamei Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China. 20 October 2022. Sgd. HUANG HUIYING, Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 203

Of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004

Little Rainbow Asset Limited

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No.: 1919591

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1) (b) of the BVI Business Company Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 14th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Hor Lai Har of 10 Marina Boulevard, #50-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2, Singapore 018983. Dated this 21st October, 2022. For and on behalf of Little Rainbow Asset Limited. Sgd: HSBC International Trustee (BVI) Limited, Registered Agent

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 203

Of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004

SY Capital Ltd

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No.: 1504031

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (1) (b) of the BVI Business Company Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 18th October, 2022. The Liquidator is Lee Hock Thian of 10 Marina Boulevard, #50-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2, Singapore 018983. Dated this 21st October, 2022. For and on behalf of SY Capital Ltd. Sgd: HSBC International Trustee (BVI) Limited, Registered Agent

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

FINDLAND ENTERPRISE LTD.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 379158

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Monday, 24 October 2022. The Liquidator is Eldon Solomon of Palm Grove House, P.O. ox 438, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Dated Monday, 24 October 2022. (sgd) Eldon Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

FINEE ENTERPRISE LTD.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 386591

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Monday, 24 October 2022. The Liquidator is Eldon Solomon of Palm Grove House, P.O. ox 438, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Dated Monday, 24 October 2022. (sgd) Eldon Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

HORNET GROUP GLOBAL LTD

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 1038063

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Monday, 24 October 2022. The Liquidator is Eldon Solomon of Palm Grove House, P.O. ox 438, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Dated Monday, 24 October 2022. (sgd) Eldon Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

Sublime Eagle Limited

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 1935288

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Wednesday, 19 October 2022. The Liquidator is Kin Wai Choa of 31/F, Tower Two Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Dated Wednesday, 19 October 2022. (sgd) Kin Wai Choa, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

GROUPWISE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 1687797

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. The Liquidator is Eldon Solomon of Palm Grove House, P.O. ox 438, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Dated Tuesday, 18 October 2022. (sgd) Eldon Solomon, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

Pinta Shipping Five Ltd.

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 1413623

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Tuesday, 11 October 2022. The Liquidator is Arthur E.M. Jones of 3rd Floor, Par La Ville Place, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 08, Bermuda. Dated Tuesday, 11 October 2022. (sgd) Arthur E.M. Jones, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

BILLION HONEST INVESTMENT LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 423640

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Tuesday, 11 October 2022. The Liquidator is WAI YEE HO of 7/F., KIN ON COMMERCIAL BUILDING, 49-51 JERVOIS STREET, SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG. Dated Tuesday, 11 October 2022. (sgd) WAI YEE HO, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

CANDALARIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 1062115

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The Liquidator is Jennifer M. Kelly of 3rd Floor, Par La ville Pace, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 08, Bermuda. Dated Thursday, 13 October 2022. (sgd) Jennifer M. Kelly, Voluntary Liquidator

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204 of the BVI Business Company Act.

FOUR SEAS UNIVERSAL CORPORATION

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

Company No. 318138

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection (b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on Friday, 14 October 2022. The Liquidator is CHIN-CHIH CHANG of NO. 23, LN. 798, DAWAN RD., YONGKANG DIST., TAINAN CITY, TAIWAN. Dated Friday, 14 October 2022. (sgd) CHIN-CHIH CHANG, Voluntary Liquidator

Prominvest Management Limited

(IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

BC No. 677903

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 25th day of October 2022. The Liquidator is Ernst Blochlinger with address at Herrengasse 21, 9490, Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein. DATED: 25th October, 2022. Sgd: Ernst Blochlinger

Notice of Appointment of a Liquidator under Section 204

of the

BVI Business Company Act.

AMERYLLIS WORLDWIDE LIMITED

(In Voluntary Liquidation)

(BBC NUMBER 682310)

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to section 204(1)(b) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on the 25th day of October 2022. The Liquidator is Paula Ajarie of Capital Law & Associates, 24 De Castro Street, Akara Building, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Dated 25th October 2022. Sgd: Paula Ajarie, Voluntary Liquidator