Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame survived a possible upset, while Premier League colleagues Ellerton SC easily brushed aside their opponents in the recent Round of 16 matches of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup.

Playing last night at the BFA Wildey Turf, Notre Dame defeated Kickstart Rush FC 2-1 in the opening match and Ellerton produced an attacking masterclass on their way to a 6-0 victory.

Before the fans could settle in their seats the Dames were celebrating their first goal. Zeco Edmee scoring in less than 60 seconds.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Kickstart settled and should have tied the score countless times but failed to convert some elementary opportunities.

The Bayland based Dames made them pay for their misses as Antone Greaves doubled the lead in the 39th minute.

Kickstart cut the deficit in half in the 60th minute courtesy of a strike from Janash Jaunai.

Ellerton’s captain Shakille Belle was a constant thorn for the L&R defenders.

This goal provided the perfect momentum for Kickstart as they unleashed a series of attacks on the Notre Dame goal, however, similarly to the first half they thwarted many opportunities and bowed out of the 2022 BFA Republic Cup.

In the battle of the unbeaten at 8:30 pm, Ellerton SC blanked L&R United without breaking a sweat.

Ellerton pinned their opponents back from the kick-off and the pressure eventually became too much for L&R, leading Marius Millington to turn the ball into his own net in the 13th minute.

The St George boys were relentless in their attack and their opponents were just chasing shadows, which wore them tired quite quickly.

Ellerton took advantage of this fatigue in the 20th minute when Romario Drakes scored their second goal. Anson Barrow put the game well beyond L&R United with a simple finish from a right sided cross in the 41st minute.

Drakes scored again in the 67th minute, while Ja’von Austin (83rd) and Dario Harewood (89th) capped off an impressive evening for the Ellerton SC squad.

Ellerton will face Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.