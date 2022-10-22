Nottingham Forest shock Liverpool in 1-0 win
FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women’s World Cup
JPs encouraged to sign up for Government email accounts
Reggae Girlz to face France, Brazil at Women’s World Cup
Kiwis upstage defending champion Australia in T20 World Cup
Gastroenteritis alert; one suspected death under investigation – MOHW
NBA: Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies’ win over Rockets
More condemnation for killing of cops
Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumours he will run for PM
Jamaicans said to be behind deadly turf war in Lauderhill, Florida
8 minutes ago
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi, second right, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring during the English Premier League match against Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP).
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest produced a shock to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
The last-place team at the start of the day secured only their second win of the season in the game at the City Ground.
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the match in the 55th-minute to end Liverpool’s mini-revival, which saw them beat Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham in their previous three games.
Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for the first team, but he produced the decisive moment to lift Forest off the foot of the table.
The win eases the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper, who also used to coach at Liverpool.
Forest took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when a free-kick found Steve Cook on the right-hand side. His cross was struck against the post by Ryan Yates, but Awoniyi was on hand to turn the rebound into an empty net.
Morgan Gibbs-White then saw another effort blocked by James Milner, which would have doubled the home team’s lead.
Liverpool’s fight back saw Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.
In return, Alisson denied Yates late on before Henderson stopped a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk to secure the famous win.
