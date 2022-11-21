Former world number one, Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title.

The 35-year-old Djokovic overcame Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in Turin, Italy yesterday.

Victory for Djokovic in the season-ending event caps a year in which he was forced to miss two majors because of his reluctance to take a COVID-19 vaccination.

He last won an ATP Finals title in 2015 and has matched Roger Federer’s mark.

Djokovic took the biggest pay cheque in tennis, worth $4,740,300.00 million, for going through the tournament unbeaten.

Having sealed the success with one of nine aces in the match, he said the seven-year wait for the title made the triumph “even sweeter”.