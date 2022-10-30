Consistent with its desire for ongoing transparency, the National Roads Authority (“NRA”) is considering the publication of active, live claims for compensation on its website.

As to how much information can be shared, the outgoing NRA board chairman shared that the legal advice provided by the government’s legal counsel to the NRA requires the NRA to comply with the Data Protection Act.

The outgoing chairman added:

The lawyers explained that, since the compensation claims involve personal data, such data must be processed fairly and in accordance with the Data Protection Act. Such processing must also be done in the exercise of the functions of the NRA as a public authority. Any such function of a public nature must also be done in the public interest, based on what the lawyers have said.

“Subject to what the lawyers might say, the NRA board would also expect that a privacy notice will be given to those holding title to land so that they are aware of how data may be processed and to let know them know that they can give instructions to the NRA at any time to cease the processing of any data,” he continued.

In addition, the outgoing chairman indicated that, following the legal advice that the NRA must comply with, any compensation list, if published on the NRA website, would need to be updated regularly and any claim which is no longer “active” would be removed from the website.

If this is what the public wants in terms of full transparency and if affected land owners agree, then relevant stakeholders will no longer have to speculate about the reason that a public road project might be experiencing delays, for example, due to an ongoing claim in relation to a parcel of land in the vicinity of a project.

The outgoing chairman added.

The NRA board is also putting forward recommendations for changes to be considered by the Minister for Infrastructure, the Hon. Jay Ebanks, and Parliament, with respect to the Roads Act. These include suggestions for a speedier claims settlement process and how valuations are done, that is, not having valuations be based solely on the date that a declaration is made in respect of a property in a gazette.

The outgoing chairman concluded.