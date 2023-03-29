More than two years have passed since workers at Caves Barbados Limited were made redundant, and trade union representatives are demanding the former employees be paid their dues.

Deputy general secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), Wayne Walrond described the delayed proceedings as “scandalous” and “vexatious”. He noted that the workers experienced “undue hardship” and have been without income.

“The National Union of Public Workers is extremely disturbed that after two years, former workers of the National Conservation Commission who had transitioned to the Caves of Barbados Limited and severed from that company on September 30, 2020 are yet to receive their pensions.”

“The National Union of Public Workers was informed that the workers signed documentation with a former insurance provider for both their pensions and gratuity but to date, have only received the gratuity.”

Walrond insisted that the former workers would have received pension and gratuity within six months if they remained employed with the NCC.

“The NUPW is appealing to the Caves of Barbados Limited and all relevant authorities to have this matter settled as a matter of urgency,” the NUPW general secretary maintained.