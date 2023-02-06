OAS Scholarship Application Announcement

The Organization of American States announces its 2023 call for scholarship applications for undergraduate and graduate academic studies and graduate research.

More information can be obtained through the links listed below.

Call for applications for Graduate Studies: https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Program_OAS_2023.asp

Call for applications for Undergraduate Studies: https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2023.asp

Scholarship application form for Undergraduate Studies (last two years of a Bachelor’s degree): https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1137&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Scholarship application form for Graduate Studies: https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1136&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Deadline for submission of applications and accompanying documents to the Director of Education, Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries is Friday 31st March, 2023.

