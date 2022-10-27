Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
OBL-FIT race for top spot heats up

Roger Sealy escapes police custody

Corey Lane sworn in as Minister of State in Office of Attorney General

Mavericks SC and Pinelands FC book their places in Women’s Plate final

Update: Garnes charged with indecent assault, granted $10, 000 bail

25 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Wales

Firearms and ammunition found in barrel at Port

Notre Dame and Ellerton take contrasting routes to quarterfinals

20-year-old charged with murder after fatal stabbing in The Gap

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Bayland Masters, Rx Pro Vintage Masters and Paradise Masters were all in winners row this weekend in the OBL-FIT

Renaldo Gilkes

2 hrs ago

Bayland Master’s midfield magician Sergio Clarke (in white) in action during the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT).

Bayland Masters displayed grit and perseverance to secure their lead at the top of the table of the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT), as they defeated Empire Masters 1-0 last Sunday at the Empire Sports Club.

The Bayland Masters maintained their slender lead at the summit of the table, thanks to a 45th minute goal by Wesley Alleyne.

Paradise Masters remained in hot pursuit of their long-time rivals, as they defeated Black Rock Masters 3-1, to stay one point behind the leaders with 15 points from their six matches.

Edwin Gibson registered a brace, with goals in the 20th and 29th minutes and Tim Smith secured all three points with a goal in the 42nd minute.

Ferdinand Sandiford scored Black Rock Masters’ lone goal in the 31st minute.

RX Pro Vintage Masters kept the title race interesting as they moved onto 14 points after a massive 5-1 win versus Trents Masters.

Rodney Kirton led the score card for Rx Pro Vintage Masters with two goals. His first goal came in the 32nd minute and the second in the 46th minute.

Adrian Cumberbatch opened the scoring for Rx Pro Vintage Masters in the 2nd minute, Jim Bailey doubled that lead three minutes later and Dennis Boyce scored the other goal in the 26th minute.

Benfica Masters and Unity Masters played to a 1-1 draw.

John Boyce scored for Benfica in the 11th minute and Trevor joseph equalized for Unity Masters in the 25th minute.

OBL-FIT race for top spot heats up

Roger Sealy escapes police custody

Corey Lane sworn in as Minister of State in Office of Attorney General

Three new criminal courts coming to wrestle gun crime

80 per cent of gun charges and murder charges before law courts from before May 2018

Firearms and ammunition found in barrel at Port

Police seized a number of firearms and ammunition from a barrel after conducting a routine search at the Bridgetown Port.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss,

Update: Garnes charged with indecent assault, granted $10, 000 bail

Samuel Garnes is set to reappear at the District D Magistrate's Court on February 15, 2023

Dexter James appointed new CEO at Medical Complex in St Lucia

The MHMC Board is seeking to re-strategize and assess the current needs of the institutions to identify gaps

Barbados' Glow-In-The-Dark coin wins award

The $1 coin was the first glow-in-the-dark circulation coin to be issued in the Caribbean

Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.

The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being

