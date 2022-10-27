Bayland Masters displayed grit and perseverance to secure their lead at the top of the table of the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT), as they defeated Empire Masters 1-0 last Sunday at the Empire Sports Club.

The Bayland Masters maintained their slender lead at the summit of the table, thanks to a 45th minute goal by Wesley Alleyne.

Paradise Masters remained in hot pursuit of their long-time rivals, as they defeated Black Rock Masters 3-1, to stay one point behind the leaders with 15 points from their six matches.

Edwin Gibson registered a brace, with goals in the 20th and 29th minutes and Tim Smith secured all three points with a goal in the 42nd minute.

Ferdinand Sandiford scored Black Rock Masters’ lone goal in the 31st minute.

RX Pro Vintage Masters kept the title race interesting as they moved onto 14 points after a massive 5-1 win versus Trents Masters.

Rodney Kirton led the score card for Rx Pro Vintage Masters with two goals. His first goal came in the 32nd minute and the second in the 46th minute.

Adrian Cumberbatch opened the scoring for Rx Pro Vintage Masters in the 2nd minute, Jim Bailey doubled that lead three minutes later and Dennis Boyce scored the other goal in the 26th minute.

Benfica Masters and Unity Masters played to a 1-1 draw.

John Boyce scored for Benfica in the 11th minute and Trevor joseph equalized for Unity Masters in the 25th minute.