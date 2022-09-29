Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, September 27, 2022:​ Education officials and key stakeholders across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will engage in a series of meeting with members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on Thursday, September 29.

The purpose of the visit is to assist with the implementation of the OECS Program for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (PEARL) Project, so as facilitate the achievement of the OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS). The visiting contingent will meet with Program Directors, Project Managers, and Senior Technical Specialists as they chart the way forward to a successful implementation of PEARL in the Federation.

One component of the OECS Pearl project is the Special Education Needs Survey (SEN) which was launched in the Federation on Monday, September 26 and ends Monday, October 31