Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 02, 2023 (RSCNPF): Eleven (11) Police Officers from the ranks of Superintendent to Corporal, received their letters of confirmation on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

The letters were handed over by Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy during a brief ceremony in his office. Confirmed were Superintendent James Sutton, Superintendent Everton Mitcham, Superintendent James Francis, Inspector Carleen Phipps, Inspector Jasper Carty, Sergeant Charmaine Audain, Sergeant Jason Audain, Sergeant Javern Weekes, Sergeant Vivian Caesar, Corporal Grandville Chapman and Corporal Randolph Diamond. The Officers, who were previously acting in the rank, are now formally appointed to the post.

Commissioner Brandy reminded the Officers that they were in these positions to supervise people and to ensure that the men and women under their command learn and grow. He also reminded them that they needed to hold people accountable, adding that it was the only way to maintain discipline in the Force.

Given this new development in their careers, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams asked the Officers to spend some time reflecting.

“You need to look at yourselves and where you want to be in the organisation…you have a job to do and I would want to encourage people to give their best…being a Police Officer comes with a lot of things. It affects your mental health as well. It affects your families…many don’t know what Police Officers have to go through on a daily basis,” said ACP Adams.

In addition to reflection, this moment called for recommitment according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Andre Mitchell.

“It means that your performance has been recognised. It also comes with a need to recommit yourself to the organisation. As Mr. Adams said, the force is going through a transition. There will be new leadership and you’re expected to rise to the occasion…and much would be expected of you, I know – a greater level of accountability. You’re called to lead people in a different era…it means that you will have to immerse yourself in new learning, in new approaches if you are going to lead people at this level and at a higher level,” ACP Mitchell said.

Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, told the men and women, “We know that your job is very difficult. In our society, in particular, the police department is called upon to engage in so many activities…We are very happy that we have some of the best and the brightest of our citizens and, yes, we expect you to excel…We need to understand that loyalty is a critical component of your service – loyalty to the Constitution and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Officers present during the ceremony. From left to right: 1st row – Superintendent James Francis, Inspector Carleen Phipps, Inspector Jasper Carty; 2nd row – Sergeant Charmaine Audain, Sergeant Jason Audain, Sergeant Javern Weekes; 3rd row – Sergeant Vivian Caesar, Corporal Grandville Chapman, Corporal Randolph Diamond