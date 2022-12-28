Invest in the Caribbean
Home Caribbean Barbados Offshore Licensing Round postponed as partners request data Loop Barbados

Offshore Licensing Round postponed as partners request data Loop Barbados

By
-
Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

Barbados has taken the difficult decision to postponed the Barbados 2022 Offshore Licensing Round.

This Licensing Round was scheduled to commence on December 1, 2022, but it will now be launched in Q1, 2023.

The Ministry of Energy and Business made the announcement on its website, while assuring that government “remains staunchly committed to partnering with industry pioneers to realise its offshore petroleum potential”.

Giving reason for the change, the Ministry said that the decision is “based on the fact that several companies have requested additional time to evaluate acreage and data…” so this extension “for this short period [is] to satisfy those requests, and to complete critical amendments to the legislative and licensing frameworks that will allow the country to improve efficiency and ease of doing business within the sector.”

The government disclosed that their has been an encouraging response as countries and companies demonstrate a “sustained interest” in Barbados’ offshore acreage.

The Government of Barbados issued an apology for any inconvenience caused by the launch delay.

Caribbean Offshore map

RELATED ARTICLES

© News Americas News Network and NewsAmericasNow.com - All rights reserved

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share This

Share this post with your friends!