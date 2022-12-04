– Advertisement –

Thirteen gunshot wound victims were received at Owen King EU Hospital in the Accident & Emergency Department, between 9 and 10PM, last night, December 3, 2022.

The clinical and clinical support teams at A&E responded expertly to admit twelve patients and address the critical cases that required emergency surgery.

Two emergency surgeries were performed for victims last night, one of which is now in the Intensive Care Unit and the other admitted at an acute general ward.

The third critical case was still undergoing surgery as of this morning. Five patients will require orthopedic surgeries for open fractures over the next few days. At the time of dissemination of this release, there have been no deaths.

The Dr. Bernadette Joseph-Labadie, head of department at A&E, commends the staff on their quick and efficient response to these casualties, “They really did well. When they realized the number of people coming in, they sent out to ask for help and staff who were not on shift came to the hospital right away. They worked very hard so that all patients were cared for. That’s what teamwork is about and that’s what helps us to get things done.”

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dexter James, shares Dr. Joseph-Ladabie’s sentiments. He also emphasizes the statements made by Prime Minister Philip Pierre urging for an end to senseless crimes. He said, “These crimes consume an exceeding amount of resources in emergency medical care that should be used for other patients.”

Millennium Heights Medical Complex joins the Government of Saint Lucia in denouncing gun violence in the country.

SOURCE: Millennium Heights Medical Complex. Headline stock photo courtesy Magdiel Lagos (Unsplash.com).

