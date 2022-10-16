The ladies’ wowed on night #2 of the Barbados Jazz Excursion
Barbados Jazz and Golf Excursion returns live after a 2-year hiatus
Wilson overwhelms seniors at VEXX Tournament
Prince Swanny’s Swanology album is out
Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency
Dean’s Land shooting leaves one injured
European Investment Bank monitoring mission in Barbados soon
Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at the Ivy Housing Area, St Michael around 4:45 pm on Saturday, October 15.
According to police public relations, acting inspector Stephen Griffith, a man in his early 40’s received an injury to his left arm and was transported to medical facility via private motor car for treatment.
Police are asking the public for any information regarding the incident. Members of the general public are urged to call District A Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
