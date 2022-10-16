Champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ ONEOFAKIND’s second-place run behind imported RUNAWAY ALGO at seven and a half furlongs, reporting off a six-month lay-up three weeks ago, proved the miler is in great shape and should have no equal in Sunday’s Errol ‘Big Sub’ Memorial at his favourite trip.

RUNAWAY ALGO stepped up to open allowance two weeks later and was only beaten by CALCULUS at nine furlongs and 25 yards in the Mark My Word Trophy.

ONEOFAKIND lost his first two showdowns with CALCULUS earlier this year before turning the tables at seven and a half furlongs, confirming his status as a worthy grade-one campaigner.

Nunes started the Heroes holiday weekend $6 million in stakes arrears behind Jason DaCosta, who saddled four winners last week Saturday. Nunes, who had reduced DaCosta’s lead to $3 million, appears to be banking on getting ONEOFAKIND into prime shape ahead of the December 3 Mouttet Mile worth $18.75 million.

Whereas DaCosta has speedsters MAKEUPARTIST and SHE’S MY DESTINY in his barn, he lacks stayers of ONEOFAKIND’s calibre in the Mouttet Mile against the likes of CALCULUS, RUNAWAY ALGO, and Ian Parsard’s trio of MAHOGANY, JORDON REIN’S and SHE’S A WONDER.

ONEOFAKIND, who clocked 1:38.0 at a mile last December, should easily tick off his second win of the season after looking sharp at exercise, galloping six furlongs in 1:13.2 last Sunday morning.

The Errol ‘Big Sub’ Memorial closes the nine-race card, which runs off at noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

Race 1 – 1400m

Whisky (4)

Race 2 -1100m

Loose Cannon (1)

Race 3 – 1100m

Duke of Springs (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Uncle Wal (5)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Sudden Flight (6)

Race 6 -1400m

Hijo Primero (8)

Race 7 – 1000m Rd

Mamma Mia (3)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Luksol (9)

Race 9 – 1600m

Oneofakind (9)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1100m

Chandra’s Law (6)

Race 8 – 1100m

Alexa’s Secret (6)

Race 9 – 1300m

Baton Rouge (12)