The victim of an online scam discovered a vehicle deal was too good to be true and ended up losing $17,000 when masked gunmen accosted him.

The unidentified victim recounted his experience during Police Insight, aired Thursday night on Choice Television.

In an interview with programme Host Inspector Shervon Matthieu, the unidentified Saltibus resident said he saw a 2013 Terios for sale on Facebook a few months ago.

“I’m like ‘2013 for seventeen grand. Wow! Now, that’s a giveaway,” the victim recalled.

He said he had sold his vehicle and was looking to buy another.

The Saltibus resident said he acted quickly to close the deal because he did not want anyone to beat him to it.

As a result, he went to meet the seller near Caribbean Cinemas at Choc.

When questioned by Inspector Matthieu, the victim disclosed that it was not the first time he had bought a vehicle.

He had previously summoned his mechanic, gone to the seller, and test-driven the vehicle before buying it.

But he threw caution to the winds because the Facebook sale was such a good offer that he could not let it pass.

So with $17,000 in his pocket, he informed two family members that he would close the deal.

Asked by Inspector Matthieu if he did not see it fit to request documents from the seller or deposit the money in the bank, the victim responded in the negative.

At Caribbean Cinemas, the Saltibus resident said he eventually met two individuals wearing respiratory masks and caps.

He said he confirmed to one of the men that he was there to buy the vehicle.

One of the men said the vehicle was on its way.

When the programme Host asked whether the situation did not raise any red flags, the victim replied that it did not at the time.

Eventually, one of the men pulled out a firearm.

“The gun was aimed at my head, asking me, ‘Where’s the cash? Where’s the cash?’” The victim recalled.

“The best thing to do was hand the guys the cash. My life was more important,” he explained.

He said the men grabbed the cash and fled, after which he summoned the police using a telephone borrowed from an employee of a nearby business place since the bandits had taken his mobile phone.

The victim commended the police for their quick response but explained that although the officers patrolled the area, the men who robbed him had disappeared.

In retrospect, he acknowledged that he should have had his mechanic with him and test-drive the vehicle.

“Have a police officer friend. Probably take them with me or meet with the persons somewhere where law enforcement would be present or more persons would be present,” the victim stated.

Headline photo: Inspector Shervon Matthieu interviews unidentified online scam victim

