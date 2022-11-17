A direct flight between Barbados and the African continent would be welcomed by Harris Paints.

Speaking to Loop Business on the sidelines of a press conference to discuss the achievements of the business over its 50 years of existence, days after Barbados signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Rwanda, Chief Executive Officer Ian Kenyon said:

“Africa is a market we’ve been looking at for a long time and there is no doubt from the research that we’ve done, not just from South Africa but also kinda on the West coast and Nigeria, there’s markets that we see as potential for Quantum i12(TM) technology.”

Kenyon explained that those countries on the continent “is looking for colour and ways of bringing colour to market profitably. So we’ve got the Quantum i12(TM) technology and platform that can enable that.”

Harris is seeing interests being expressed beyond the region already too with one such country being Armenia.

And Kenyon also shared that Cuba is looking for colour as well. “The Cubans are very interested in this technology because Cuba is looking to open up and bring in some more paint. They’re very interested in what we do because they regard Barbados as part of the family of the Caribbean, much closer than say a North American company.”

Therefore, he said at present Harris Paints is “absolutely looking at all those markets and… when Africa [routes] open up, it goes both ways as well. So we’re looking to kinda share that technology and learn technology from Africa to bring into Barbados.”